During an appearance on the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast, WWE Smackdown star Naomi talked about how social media has affected her in-ring work:. “It can really affect you negatively. It was doing that to me because I care so much about my craft and what I do. So, when I would see bad things I was like, ‘okay, I don’t need to do that. They don’t like that, I shouldn’t do that.’ But then it was changing the way I perform and that’s not what got me here.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO