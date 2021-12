Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The most famous Japanese cat in the world is the protagonist of a limited-edition capsule collection conceived by Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano. The designer has teamed with Sanrio for a collection dedicated to Hello Kitty, which is exclusively available from today at Ssense.com and blumarine.com.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022All the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection “Hello Kitty is an icon of my generation and fully represents the 2000s aesthetic to which I have been referring since the beginning of my path at...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO