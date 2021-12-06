ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

HIP Calls On Family & Friends For Winter 2021 Lookbook

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the colder months get into full swing, Leeds-based retailer HIP has presented a selection of cosy, winter-ready pieces in its latest lookbook. In an effort to showcase the brand’s ethos and latest collections, HIP has enlisted members of its team, friends of the brand...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Macy's Friends and Family Sale Has Holiday Decor, Gifts, and Winter Fashion Picks for Less — Starting at $3

Nothing can put you in a cheerful mood for the festive season like a good holiday sale, and with Cyber Week discounts still going strong after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's still plenty on the internet to add to your shopping cart. If you're on the hunt for festive decorations, winter fashion, holiday decorations, and even gifts for your loved ones, you would be remiss to skip out Macy's Friends and Family Sale taking place right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KRON4

Fun winter activities to do, solo or with a friend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which fun winter activities to do solo or with a friend are best?. Snow might be beautiful and majestic, but when too much of it falls, it’s just a pain. Rather than gleefully sledding down your nearest hill, making awesome snowmen, and taking part in epic snowball fights, you find yourself snowed in with not much to do.
LIFESTYLE
vivaglammagazine.com

The Top 90s Trends that are Present in Our Winter 2021-2022 Lookbooks

Some people think that wearing something from the past is old-fashioned. However, there are a lot of trends from the 80s or 90s that are coming back into style this year. Of course, most of these trends are tweaked to make them look more modern or contemporary. So, what are the top 90s trends that are present this winter 2021-2022?
APPAREL
Complex

20 Gifts for Canadians Who Love Streetwear

Anybody know where 2021 has gone? We don’t! Yet here we are, knee deep in holiday season, which means it’s time to be on the lookout for stocking stuffers and standout gifts. Lucky for you, north of the border we’ve got no short supply of brands and designers dropping dope present material, from accessories to statement pieces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carhartt Wip#Reebok#Ymc
hypebeast.com

Palace Holiday 2021 Lookbook

Following the final drop of its Winter 2021 range, Palace Skateboards has returns to unveil its Holiday 2021 collection. Moving into a new season, the uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range of wears that showcases both its signature styling and eccentric outlook. The wide-ranging collection is captured in a cohesive lookbook shot by Will Scarborough.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KTEN.com

Six Family-Friendly Christmas Movies Featuring Dogs

Originally Posted On: https://pupups.blog/2021/11/29/six-family-friendly-christmas-movies-featuring-dogs/. There’s no better time to settle in for a movie marathon than at Christmas. Friends, family, and our canine besties can lounge on the sofa and soak up the joy of the holidays on the TV screen. If you’re looking for some wholesome Christmas movies the whole family will enjoy, check out these Christmas favorites that prominently feature dogs. http://www.PupupsUSA.com.
PETS
southeastagnet.com

Keeping Your Feathered Friends Happy and Protected this Winter

Some tips for keeping your feathered friends happy and protected in your backyard this winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. While many birds flock to warmer locations during the winter, there are many species that do stick around when it’s colder where you live. Here are a few ways to keep those feathered friends happy and hardy.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
KRQE News 13

Winter Wonderland NM offers a family-friendly holiday drive-thru experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Winter Wonderland 2021 show is here with festive activities planned. Nichole Harwood and two special guests from the North Pole, Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus discuss this fun holiday tradition and all it has to offer. This holiday show is a drive-thru experience located at...
LIFESTYLE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Best Friends: family pet photos

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to snakes and chickens. To submit a photo of your family or farm favorite, email dr-editorial@greenfieldreporter.com and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Please include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

The Macy’s Friends and Family Sale Is Full of Cozy Winter Bedding Finds You’ll Want to Curl Up In

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Holiday savings season is in full swing, with steals and deals up for grabs at malls, on Main Streets, and especially on the world wide web. The latest event to have us hitting “add to cart” over and over again? The Macy’s Friends & Family Sale, where you can score an extra 30 percent off when you enter promo code FRIEND at checkout. The sale is packed with tons of great finds for the home, but we’re especially excited about the stellar bedding selection with everything you need to winterize your sleepscape. We’re talking electric blankets, flannel sheets, down comforters, and so much more. Check out our favorites below, and shop the entire sale here.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How Chanel’s Most Iconic Fragrance Inspired an Extravagant New Line of High Jewelry

“I didn’t want this N°5 High Jewelry collection to be just a tribute,” says Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel’s Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, of the Parisian maison’s first jewels designed with its iconic fragrance in mind. “I conceived it as an immersive experience,” he says, “a journey into what constitutes the very soul and the secrets of the N°5 perfume.” Pioneering fashion titan, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel created the fragrance in 1921 to offer an eau de parfum for the modern woman. It was the first of its kind by a couture house. It has remained a staple for women’s beauty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Malika Bowling

Personalized presents friends and family will love

CovatarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy