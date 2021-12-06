ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly has introduced tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people amid concern over the Omicron variant and a potential spike in infections. Many public activities will be off limits to anyone without a so-called Covid Super Green Pass from Monday. The pass shows proof of vaccination, or recovery from the virus...

Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
German lawmakers debate 1st, partial vaccine mandate

German lawmakers are debating a bill Friday that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people are still not vaccinated.“This vaccine mandate is necessary because it's completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,” he said. “We cannot accept this."The bill, which is being fast-tracked and is likely to pass, is the first of...
Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

VIENNA — Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections. The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in BerlinFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveAfrica CDC: Nations might turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandatesEXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?
