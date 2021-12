Jack and the Beanstalk, Puss in Boots and other thigh-slapping, crinoline-costumed pantomimes aren’t the only theatrical productions in London at Christmas (oh no they’re not): the city’s five-star hotels know how to put on a show too. And when it comes to theatrical dames, there’s nothing like a grande dame – anyone looking for an immersive drama should head to their nearest Palm Court for afternoon tea. From the end of November, Christmas trees and decorations have been revealed with an expectation on a par with the McQueen show at London Fashion Week.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO