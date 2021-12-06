ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

KFC is testing a new dipping sauce in these three cities

By Jordan Valinsky
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new dipping sauce in three US cities. Beginning Monday, customers in Washington, Atlanta and Dallas can add "Sweet Hot Capital City" mambo sauce to their orders for a limited time. The chain describes the flavor as "sweet, spicy and tangy,"...

us.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Nitanda Shoyuten's New Soy Sauce is Made for Dessert

Looking to innovate, Nitanda Shoyuten (Nitanda Soy Sauce Shop), a traditional soy sauce maker in Ōita prefecture with over 100 years of history, has now developed sweet soy sauce for dessert. Coming in two flavors — Mitarashi (sweet rice dumpling sauce) and Vanilla, the sweet soy sauce is produced from...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
12tomatoes.com

The 13 Best Dipping Sauces

Dipping sauces are the ultimate camouflage for bland or mediocre food or the perfect complement to quality share plates and snacks. Some of us may only like one or two (there’s always a family member that only puts ketchup on things) types of different sauces, while some of us like to explore all manner of different flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price-fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus. To […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Miami

Comfort & Vegetarian-Friendly Food Tops Grubhub’s 2021 ‘Year In Food’ Report

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grubhub users ordered a lot of comfort and vegetarian-friendly food in 2021, according to the company’s annual “Year in Food” report. Grubhub analyzed orders from over 32 million diners to see what rose in popularity throughout the year. The “Top Food of the Year,” was the Impossible cheeseburger, increasing in popularity by 442%, compared to 2020. Grubhub’s top dishes of 2021 Impossible cheeseburger (+442%) Shredded pork taco (+310%) Apple pecan chicken salad (+287%) Detroit-style pizza (+263%) Margarita (+240%) Pub mac and cheese (+174%) Pork dumplings (+173%) Chicken burrito (+166%) Poke nacho (+158%) Lettuce wrap (+155%) The top side dish was chips and pico de gallo, increasing in popularity by 205% compared to 2020. Here are the other top side dishes. Stuffed garlic knot (+174%) Mac and cheese (+173%) Cornbread (+171%) Chips and queso (+155%) Strawberry shortcake sundae was the number one dessert, increasing in popularity by 378%. Here is the rest of the top dessert list. Cookie dough cheesecake (+315%) Chocolate chip pizza (+287%) Cookie dough burrito (+255%) Flan (+244%) Grubhub said the “largest single item order” consisted of 200 bacon cheeseburgers. The report also found that Florida is the third most vegan-friendly states behind California and New York. Click here to see the entire report.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dipping Sauce#Capital City#Sauces#Atlanta#Food Drink#Cnn Business#Kentucky Fried Chicken
nationalblackguide.com

D.C.'s Famous Capital City® Mambo Sauce Coming To KFC® Restaurants In DC, Dallas and Atlanta

D.C.'s famous Sweet Hot Capital City® mambo sauce is coming to select KFC restaurants in the Washington,D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta for a limited time only beginning December 6. Known for its unique sweet, spicy and tangy flavor profile, Sweet Hot Capital City® mambo sauce perfectly complements KFC's world-famous fried chicken and your favorite sides!
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

KFC brings back a holiday favorite and adds a new menu item

During the holiday season, certain aromas are just quite enticing. For many people, the iconic KFC herbs and spices aroma is too tempting to resist. While many people might love to have the sweet smell of cookies baking from the oven or even that Christmas tree pine scent, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back and there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

KFC Is Now Testing This Famous Hot and Sweet Sauce

Keeping fast-food menus interesting season after season is quite a task, but sometimes all you need is a new sauce to spice things up. KFC clearly knows this and is bringing the iconic Mambo sauce to select locations this week. And Mambo sauce isn't just any dipping sauce—it's a condiment with a decades-long history in the Black culinary tradition of Washington D.C. Within this microcosmos, the sauce is already a fast-food superstar, used at most restaurants and on everything from fried chicken to French fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

The KFC Capitals of America

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald’s, with more than 24,000 restaurants (as of 2019) in more than 150 countries — almost 4,000 of them spread across the United States. (Check where it falls among the most successful restaurant chains in America.) To determine which states […]
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

KFC holiday firelog is back, limited-time mambo sauce is headed to select cities

KFC is bringing back its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the holidays, starting Tuesday. Sold exclusively on the Walmart Inc. site, the item is available while supplies last. The fried chicken chain is also offering up to eight firelog customers the chance to win a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin, located on a nature preserve in Kentucky, that includes a gourmet dinner prepared by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott. On Monday, KFC announced the limited-time launch of Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce in the Washington, D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta. Capital City is a Black woman-owned business. Mambo sauce was introduced in the 1950s and has been a part of Black food culture in D.C., according to KFC, and has expanded to Chinese and Korean takeout restaurants since. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc.
RESTAURANTS
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

KFC Tests Popular Regional Sauce for Potential Menu Expansion

KFC is giving fast-food lovers a new sauce to dip their chicken and fries in. The beloved fast-food chain, renowned for its finger linkin' good fried chicken, is bringing Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce to the menu, though the "unique sweet, spicy and tangy" dipping sauce is currently only rolling out as a test menu item in a handful of Washington, D.C. locations.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Best Trader Joe's Foods of 2021

Trader Joe's is known for providing shoppers with everything they need, along with everything they never knew they wanted. It's the frontline for finding new seasonal specialties and dependable staples that make the grocery list week after week. Fans have raved about these grocery items all year long. Some products...
FOOD & DRINKS
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy