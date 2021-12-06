ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey casinos see improving revenues

By T.A. DeFeo / The Center Square
 6 days ago

Casinos in New Jersey are coming up aces with their revenue collections, which look to be returning to normal following a disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revenue numbers for the third quarter outpaced 2019 revenue numbers, and year-to-date figures this year are approaching numbers before the pandemic.

New Jersey casinos reported $968 million in net revenue and a $310.8 million gross operating profit during the third quarter. During the first nine months of 2021, casinos reported $2.3 billion in net revenue and a $592.4 million gross operating profit.

Meanwhile, casino hotels reported an 81.3% occupancy rate during the quarter. During the first nine months of 2021, the casino hotels reported a 68% occupancy rate.

Not surprisingly, revenue and occupancy numbers for 2021 far outpace 2020 numbers, as casino hotels were closed from March 16, 2020, through July 2, 2020.

However, in the third quarter of 2019, casinos reported $928.9 million in net revenue. They reported $239.4 million in gross operating profit.

During the first nine months of 2019, casinos reported $2.4 billion in net revenue and $484.6 million in gross operating profit. Meanwhile, casino hotels reported 90.8% hotel occupancy during the third quarter of 2019 and 81.2% for the first nine months of the year.

sgbonline.com

PVH Corp. Sees Q3 Revenue Gain

PVH Corp. reported third-quarter revenue increased 10 percent to $2.33 billion compared to the prior-year period, despite worsening logistics disruptions in October, including significant U.S. port delays. The revenue increase compared to the prior-year period reflects:. A 12 percent increase in the Tommy Hilfiger business compared to the prior-year period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Vicksburg Post

August revenue, hotel occupancy rates indicate tourism improving in Vicksburg

Warren County tourism officials are beginning to see some recovery in the area’s tourism industry. “There’s definitely a pent-up demand; people are still wanting to travel safely and go places they’re comfortable with and I think people see Vicksburg as a safe place they can come and visit,” said Visit Vicksburg Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland.
VICKSBURG, MS
njbmagazine.com

Lozano to Leave Choose New Jersey

Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano announced today that he will be leaving the state’s privately funded economic development organization at the end of the year to become senior vice president, strategic partnerships and business opportunities, at Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH). Prior to joining Choose New Jersey, Lozano was chief of staff and vice president for corporate services and governance at HMH.
HACKENSACK, NJ
