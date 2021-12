This almost looks like an official console. Great build quality and a good price will see this case in many 16-bit fans living rooms. A few years ago miniature retro consoles were all the rage. Powered by a range of Arm SoC, these boards, often officially licensed from Sony, Nintendo and NEC, housed emulators which provided a little nostalgia for those of a certain age. We were not immune to these consoles and duly purchased a Super Nintendo and PlayStation 1 but drew the line for the Commodore 64. Before these consoles existed many retrogaming enthusiasts made their own consoles using the Raspberry Pi and this led to an active emulation scene led by RetroPie and Recalbox distributions.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO