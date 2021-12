Alabama Football had enough failures in the Iron Bowl to lose the game. When it counted the most, it had enough successes to win a great, come-from-behind, overtime victory. The Auburn defense orchestrated by Defensive Coordinator, Derek Mason was outstanding. The Tigers played defense with toughness and passion. Too often for almost four quarters, the Auburn defensive front overwhelmed the Crimson Tide. When Bryce Young had time to throw in the first three-plus quarters, the Auburn secondary, led by Roger McCreary was all over Tide receivers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO