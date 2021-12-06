ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minus Robin Williams, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' is not quite herself

By Peter Marks
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK - You watch Rob McClure, the singing and dancing dynamo driving the all-too-apparent gears of the new "Mrs. Doubtfire" musical, and your mind drifts again and again to poignant recollections of Robin Williams. Williams's protean genius supercharged the otherwise formulaic 1993 movie comedy on which the musical...

Best Life

See Robin Williams' Older Kids Make a Rare Public Appearance Together

Robin Williams' three children have all continued to celebrate his life since his passing in 2014, whether that's through tributes on social media, in interviews, or in other personal ways. And, on Thursday, Dec. 3, two of Williams' kids, Zelda and Zak Williams, teamed up to carry on his legacy at an event that supports mental health causes.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

See Sweet Snaps from the Broadway Opening of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5. The cast, including Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar, got gussied up and celebrated at Cipriani. Take a look at the fun photos from opening night below, and catch Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!
MOVIES
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's Kirkpatrick brothers share another Broadway project, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical

Siblings Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick are back on Broadway. The Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduates who created the Tony-nominated musical “Something Rotten!” have written the music and lyrics for “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new production opening Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City. Karey Kirkpatrick also co-wrote the production’s script, an adaptation of the 1993 “Mrs. Doubtfire” movie comedy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ on Broadway is a family-friendly gagfest

The idea of bringing families together, of reminding them that love and tolerance will see them through their problems, has to remain a key Broadway mission. Especially at the holidays. Especially when we’re all so battered by this persistent pandemic. Heck, comforting familial restoration is a public service right now....
MOVIES
cititour.com

Review: Is Mrs. Doubtfire a Misfire?

Much like its cross-dressed title character, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, clearly required some padding to turn its famed source material – the award-winning 1993 film starring Robin Williams – to transform itself into something satisfying. One wishes, though, the show’s creators hadn’t opted for the 38DD treatment. Read Full Review.
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ does not leap from screen to stage

As the title character in the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the superlative performer Rob McClure tears around the stage like a human tornado. In the role made famous by the inimitable Robin Williams, McClure manages to evoke that actor’s comic genius while forging his own dizzying path into the role. Yes, his voice box is a veritable Spotify of mimicry — playlist including a creditable Donald Trump — as was Williams’s. But McClure is also a fine singer, a nimble dancer (even in the Doubtfire getup) and an actor who captures the character’s antic humor as well as his yearning paternal warmth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robin Williams
Brad Oscar
Rob Mcclure
Aretha Franklin
Stephen Sondheim
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

NEW YORK (AP) — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s. What opened Sunday at the Stephen...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: What A Drag It Is When A Premise Gets Old

Barely 15 minutes of Mrs. Doubtfire has passed before the wife of the manic, cloying man-child at the center of the developing farce demands a divorce, and we can only puzzle over what took her so long. Granted, the wife is no prize either, a humorless, uptight career woman caricature rarely seen these days outside Lifetime holiday TV-movies. How she and so many other dated and tired tropes from a dated and tired 1993 movie made it past so many talented Broadway creators through so many years of stage development is a mystery more interesting than anything that shouts itself into...
MOVIES
Evening Star

Chris Columbus explains why Mrs Doubtfire sequel is 'impossible'

Chris Columbus says a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' sequel would be "impossible" without Robin Williams. The 63-year-old filmmaker - who was at the helm of the beloved 1993 comedy which starred the late actor as a nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire - has addressed speculation over a potential follow-up after the launch of a Broadway musical based on the film this week.
MOVIES
People

Robin Williams' Kids Zak and Zelda Attend Mental Health Event to Present Honor in Dad's Memory

Robin Williams' children are keeping his memory alive. On Thursday night, the Oscar-winning actor's son Zak Williams, 38, and his daughter Zelda Williams, 32, attended Bring Change to Mind's 9th annual "Revels and Revelations" event at City Winery in New York City. The event, hosted by Robin Roberts, was in support of teen mental health efforts. Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy were presented with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

West Side Story: Spielberg on casting the film from Latin American community

Steven Spielberg, the director of the new film adaptation of the musical West Side Story, has said he insisted on casting actors from the Latin American community for relevant roles. The 1961 film has been criticised for having members of the Puerto Rican gang the Sharks portrayed by white actors.
MOVIES
CBS New York

Broadway Dims Lights In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim  “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
LOS ANGELES, CA

