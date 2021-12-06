ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Forum: Scott Knoer, APhA

By Jeffrey Woldt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Video Forum, Scott Knoer, executive vice president and chief executive officer of the American...

childrensdayton.org

pediatric forum - November 2021

The purpose of Pediatric Forum is to provide information and news about pediatric health care issues and to provide information about clinical services and management issues of Dayton Children’s. Gain in-depth knowledge and view in this issue:. Biliary atresia. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) Health equity. COVID-19 update. If you...
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Survey: Team care is key to medication management

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Nearly four in five health care leaders strongly believe that access to team-based, person-centered comprehensive medication management (CMM) services will ensure a safer, more effective and appropriate way to manage medications and avoid drug misuse. That is among the findings of survey results released Wednesday...
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Video Forum: Michelle Peluso, CVS Health

Michelle Peluso, CVS Health’s executive vice president and chief customer officer, who will become co-president of CVS Pharmacy on January 1, tells this week’s Video Forum about the company’s ongoing omnichannel transformation. She also addresses the new Healthier Happens Together corporate advertising campaign, CVS’ growing array of digital and IT capabilities, and opportunities to enhance the patient and customer experience.
BUSINESS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
thedailytexan.com

UT students support APHA’s push for prison abolition

Some UT students say the Austin Public Health Association’s recommendation for prison abolition to be regarded as a public health strategy is necessary for public safety and long overdue. The APHA passed a statement Oct. 26 urging federal and local governments to move toward prison abolition and highlighting health concerns...
AUSTIN, TX
chaindrugreview.com

PTCB launches MTM certificate for pharmacy technicians

WASHINGTON — According to recent data, more than half of all Americans take prescription drugs, and on average, they are taking four medications at once. With this increased intake comes an increased risk of mismanagement, in fact, according to APhA, experts have estimated nearly 1.5 million incidents of injury or death take place each year as a result. But pharmacy technicians can play a critical role in improving patient safety and medication adherence by supporting correct use and management of medication. To acknowledge increased patient-focused responsibilities and particularly those technicians with advanced competency in this area, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has launched the Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Certificate.
WASHINGTON, DC
chaindrugreview.com

CVS unveils strategy for revolutionizing consumer health experience

WOONSOCKET, R.I. —At their 2021 Investor Day on Thursday, the CVS Health leadership team rolled out their strategy that looks to capitalize on the significant opportunity to make health care more convenient, personalized and affordable for consumers. Company leaders were showing how investing in high-growth areas of the business and introducing new health products, services and technologies will enhance shareholder value. The company also provided greater visibility into its near- and long-term financial performance expectations.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

The Fallacy of APHA vs Butz on the Salmonella situation

Frequently, APHA vs Butz (1974) is cited as a reason that Salmonella cannot be declared an adulterant. That decision was based in part on an unsubstantiated political opinion contrary to previous, contemporary, and following science. This column will discuss the history of the science. In 1969, The National Academy of...
FOOD SAFETY
Health
chaindrugreview.com

Dr. Reddy’s Colicchio discusses workforce optimization

Vincent Colicchio is vice president of supply chain and external manufacturing for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories North America. In this interview he discusses optimizing the industry’s workforce, facilities and processes, including measures to avoid drug shortages. CDR: What do you see as workforce needs and training for generic drug manufacturing?. COLICCHIO:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chaindrugreview.com

Don’t scapegoat Rx for health care’s cost

The Urban Institute just issued a study that sheds new light on the persistent and vexing problem of access to prescription drugs in the U.S. Working with data from a recent Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, researchers concluded that in the pre-COVID years 2018-2019 almost 13 million American adults either did without needed medications or held off on getting them due to cost constraints.
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

CVS shows commitment to addressing maternal health disparities

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has announced as part of today’s Biden-Harris Maternal Health Call to Action Day it is advancing its commitment to addressing maternal health disparities with a $1.74 million investment. The funding will support initiatives led by America’s Essential Hospitals, Every Mother Counts and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Edgewell Personal Care named as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’

SHELTON, Conn. — Edgewell Personal Care Co. has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022. Edgewell’s ranking reflects the company’s continuous improvement and increased transparency across several key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) areas. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is Edgewell’s third year being honored on the list.
BUSINESS
WCNC

The Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging Veterans nationwide to choose VA for their health care needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Since its inception 75 years ago, the Veterans Health Administration has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era and contributed to various advancements in health care innovations. In 2021 alone, VHA provided health care to more than 6.5 million Veterans and completed over 78 million appointments.
VIRGINIA STATE
chaindrugreview.com

BD acquires Tissuemed

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) has acquired Tissuemed, a privately held firm headquartered in Leeds, England that is an industry leader in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films. The acquisition of Tissuemed expands BD’s global offerings for surgeons outside of the United States. Tissuemed’s lead product,...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Global medicine spending to reach $1.8 trillion by 2026

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Global spending on medicines — based on invoice price levels — is expected to grow at 3-6% CAGR through 2026 to reach about $1.8 trillion by 2026, including spending on COVID-19 vaccines and novel therapeutics, according to a new report, The Global Spending and Usage of Medicines, released by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

American Pharmacists Association announces 2022 APhA Fellows

The American Pharmacists Association has announced the new APhA Fellows as part of the 2022 APhA Awards and Honors program. The American Pharmacists Association has announced the new APhA Fellows as part of the 2022 APhA Awards and Honors program. APhA Fellows are members of either the APhA Academy of...
ECONOMY
chaindrugreview.com

Distribution industry remained efficient and resilient during first year of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. — Data released by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) Research Foundation indicate that despite the challenges of COVID-19,pharmaceutical distributors maintained efficiencies to deliver millions of vaccines and medicines to providers — and ultimately patients. Published today, the 92nd Edition HDA Factbook: The Facts, Figures & Trends in Healthcare provides benchmarks and trends for the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
chaindrugreview.com

View CVS’ changes in the context of its strength

What’s going on at CVS? Are these dramatic moves that were announced recently by the Woonsocket, R.I.-based drug chain the preface to a new beginning or an admission that all is not running as smoothly as the chain drug industry and one of its premier retailers had hoped?. That’s the...
BUSINESS

