Video Forum: Scott Knoer, APhA

WASHINGTON — According to recent data, more than half of all Americans take prescription drugs, and on average, they are taking four medications at once. With this increased intake comes an increased risk of mismanagement, in fact, according to APhA, experts have estimated nearly 1.5 million incidents of injury or death take place each year as a result. But pharmacy technicians can play a critical role in improving patient safety and medication adherence by supporting correct use and management of medication. To acknowledge increased patient-focused responsibilities and particularly those technicians with advanced competency in this area, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has launched the Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Certificate.
