New LSU football coach Brian Kelly held a meeting with the team to explain to the guys why he decided to move from the storied Notre Dame program to Baton Rouge. "I am here because I wanted to coach the very best players in the country that has the best resources in the country and a team that plays in the best conference in the country." Kelly also says "I love developing football players and student athletes in all facets. That player development is what drives me. I get to coach LSU football players, the best in the country. Why wouldn't I be here?"

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO