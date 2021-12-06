USGS confirms earthquake on Sunday in Henderson Co.
LAUREL PARK, N.C. (WSPA) – According to the United States Geological Survey, there was an earthquake in Henderson County Sunday morning.
The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 2.3 in Laurel Park at 7:51 a.m., USGS said.
For more information, visit the USGS website by clicking here .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.
Comments / 0