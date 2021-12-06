USGS confirms earthquake on Sunday in Henderson Co.

LAUREL PARK, N.C. (WSPA) – According to the United States Geological Survey, there was an earthquake in Henderson County Sunday morning.

The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 2.3 in Laurel Park at 7:51 a.m., USGS said.

