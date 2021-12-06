ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Business feature: The Bin Store

Michael and Jennifer  Prendamano are the two owners of The Bin Store in North Augusta. Submitted Photo

Treasure hunting for popular electronics to daily household needs is one of the reasons The Bin Store in North Augusta is a unique shopping experience.

The Bin Store is a liquidation company which makes their assets available at an extremely low, affordable price. During their “bin treasure hunts,” a customer will pay $6 per item at most with the price decreasing through the week. Popular gaming systems, smart devices, computers and even everyday consumable products are sold at The Bin Store.

“At the beginning of the week people come in for the amazing steals, like your super-premium and high-flying items,” said Michael Prendamano, co-owner of The Bin Store. “Later in the week, people come in for their everyday needs.”

Being settled in North Augusta gave The Bin Store access to not only a great market, but also a wonderful community.

“The location is good, but the people? They were also fantastic,” said Jennifer Prendamano, a co-owner of The Bin Store.

The Bin Store started online. As the business grew, the Prendamano couple realized they could have a brick-and-mortar store while charging their customers less.

With many products available in the store for low prices, the store sees a variety of customers.

“Some people are resellers, some are just buying products they need for everyday life, and some want the high-flying items,” Michael Prendamano said.

As a married couple this is their first business together, but the two have had separate businesses prior. Jennifer Prendamano is a combat veteran with two tours in Iraq.

“This store is just not possible without her,” her husband said.

The Bin Store is located at 401 West Martintown Road, Suite 121, in North Augusta.

