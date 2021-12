If it feels like we've been waiting on Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE for ages now, it's because… well, we have. The phone first leaked this past spring, and even as the end of the year rapidly approaches, we have yet to get our hands on the S20 FE's successor. If you've been looking forward to the company's next mid-range flagship, a bunch of leaked renders might accelerate your hype into overdrive — and if recent rumors are correct, you might not have to wait much longer for an official announcement.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO