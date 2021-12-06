ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three men stabbed in County Fermanagh assault

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been stabbed in Donagh, County Fermanagh. Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) responded to a report...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester school stabbing: Three teenagers arrested

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a school in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the boy was attacked at about 09:40 GMT at Manchester Academy, Moss East Lane. The boy suffered injuries "that are not believed to be life-threatening," the police force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: News To Go - Dec. 1. A man is dead after a stabbing in West Palm Beach on Wednesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4400 block of Feivel Road just after midnight for a domestic incident. Stay informed: Local...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Northern Virginia Daily

Assaults among several Warren County indictments

FRONT ROYAL - Multiple alleged assault incidents were included in the latest indictments handed up by a Warren County Circuit Court grand jury this month. Matthew Steven Lewis, 49, of 78 Lookout Point Way, Linden, was indicted on one count of strangulation and one count of child abuse. The case...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Flint Journal

Oakland County judge charged with domestic assault

WIXOM, MI -- Oakland County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Ryan has been charged with domestic assault following an incident between her and a man she had a relationship with. According to the Associated Press, the incident took place Wednesday and police said it resulted in the man suffering some minor injuries, but he refused medical treatment at the scene.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fermanagh
WKYT 27

Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Saturday morning after police received reports of “an out-of-control subject, allegedly assaulting people”, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Carl Hollin, 59, was arrested at a motel on Highway 770, approximately 8 miles south of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Co Fermanagh community ‘rocked’ by multiple stabbings

A community in Co Fermanagh has been “rocked” after three people were stabbed on Monday.Two 18-year-old men and another man aged 20 were taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds, after reports of an attack on the Lettergreen Road in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh.The attack took place at around 6am on Monday.Deborah Erskine, the local DUP MLA, urged anyone with information to come forward.This violent incident will rock this quiet communityAdam Gannon, Fermanagh councillor“This is a horrendous and very concerning incident which happened in Donagh. My thoughts are with those who have been taken to hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested following Fermanagh stabbings

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were stabbed in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.Two 18-year-old men and another man aged 20 were taken to hospital on Monday to be treated for stab wounds, after reports of an attack on the Lettergreen Road in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh.The attack took place at around 6am.On Friday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that a man had been arrested in relation to the incident.A PSNI spokesperson said: “Today we have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.“He remains in custody at this time.“Our inquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 224 of 06/12/21.” Read More Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warnNew Covid restrictions not inevitable, says Health MinisterTeenage motorcyclist killed in Co Donegal crash
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Post-Bulletin

Man arrested in Mower County for Stewartville stabbing

STEWARTVILLE -- A Stewartville man is hospitalized and another man is arrested for allegedly stabbing him in the face and arm Thursday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 2 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street for a report of a possible assault. Deputies learned that a 42-year-old man who lived at the apartment had been taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
FOX 61

2 teens charged with assault after stabbing outside Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. — Two teenagers in Hamden have been charged with assault after a fight near Hamden High School escalated to a stabbing between the two, police said Tuesday. Police were called to Hamden High School around 2:15 p.m. after the school’s resource officer approached a 14-year-old student, who had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The incident took place at a City Transit bus stop adjacent to the school.
HAMDEN, CT
The Independent

Man dies in incident involving firearms officers in Kensington

A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident involving armed officers close to Kensington Palace.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road, west London at 3.04pm on Saturday.The force said the man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area.At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate next to Kensington Gardens.UPDATE: We have issued a statement following an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Man charged with attempted murder in Cass County stabbing

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, December 6th Richard J. Doss Jr. was arrested by police in connection to a stabbing that occurred the evening before. On December 5th, 2021 at 11:51 pm, Cass County Memorial Hospital notified the Atlantic Police Department of a stabbing victim’s arrival at the emergency room. The victim was flown to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.
ATLANTIC, IA
WITN

Three men arrested for Nash County attack, attempted theft

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men were arrested in Nash County Wednesday for an attack and attempted theft of a dump trailer in November. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says William Kent, 35, Davis Graham, 28, and Michael Jones, 28, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm and attempted larceny of a trailer. More charges or indictments are anticipated.
NASH COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Second teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old in west London

A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall west London on November 24 this year.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.He has...
HEALTH SERVICES
q95fm.net

Johnson County Woman Arrested Following Alleged Assault

A woman out of Johnson County is now in jail following an incident that took place this past Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Stafford Cemetery Road. There, they found a man rolling out of the door of the home, bleeding from his head and arms. The man informed officers that he informed his girlfriend, 43-year-old Cindy Risner, that he was leaving and she responded by beating and strangling him.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Cumberland Times-News

Mineral County man charged in alleged city assault

CUMBERLAND — A Ridgeley, West Virginia, man is awaiting trial after he was charged in an alleged assault that occurred on the North Mechanic Street in October, according to Cumberland Police. Glenn D. Cooper, 57, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disturbing the peace before he posted $3,500...
CUMBERLAND, MD
wtvy.com

Woman arrested for Crenshaw County stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing incident in Crenshaw County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Old Tree Notch Road around 8:50 p.m. on reports that a man had been stabbed. After arriving, police were advised that the victim had been taken to a local emergency room by private vehicle.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Man who attacked motorist armed with Stanley knife given new crime prevention order on top of jail sentence

A man has been jailed for six months and issued with a new knife crime prevention order after pleading guilty to possessing a knife, racially aggravated harassment, theft from a car and assault.Stephen Smith, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pled guilty to the charges after breaking in and stealing from a parked car in Walthamstow, London, in August.Smith punched the vehicle’s owner, who caught the crime on CCTV and tried to stop him, and was quickly arrested on suspicion of common assault and theft from a motor vehicle – during which he...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy