We like our wine where we can see it. Yes, wine racks are great space savers, but they take all the fun out of gazing longingly at the labels each time you walk past. Enter this sleek and sturdy acacia wood shelf, which holds half a case of wine, six stem glasses and the key to our hearts. Commemorate a special bottle shared with friends with these unique hand-stitched pieces from Natural Stitches, an Instagram account dedicated to delightful wine-related embroidery. The artist's #TipsyEmbroidery is custom made to order in a range of shapes, sizes and backgrounds, and can feature a bottle or a wine region of your choice.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO