The sequel to Half-Life 2: Episode 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games, right up there with GTA VI and Star Citizen. It is hard to determine if it will arrive in the form of Half-Life 2: Episode 3 or Half-Life 3 or, at this point, even see the light of day. Those expecting to see it in the coming years are in for a bit of a disappointment, as Valve doesn't have a team working on any Half-Life game at the moment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO