Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS, SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Times Daily

Boris Johnson: UK faces 'tidal wave' of omicron cases

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South African president tests positive for COVID, mildly ill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureates#Pandemic#Climate Change#Ap
The Independent

Watch live as Nobel Peace Prize laureates receive their awards

The Nobel Peace Prize is to be jointly awarded to two journalists this year, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, for their work to safeguard press freedom around the world in often challenging circumstances. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest accolade for Filipino American journalist Maria Ressa, who has received...
PHILIPPINES
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: First Nobel Prizes Awarded

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened: On Dec. 10, 1901, the estate of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel was awarded the first Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace.
MARKETS
delmartimes.net

Del Mar’s Ardem Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize during special ceremony in Irvine

This year’s American winners were honored in the U.S. due to COVID-19 issues in Stockholm. Ardem Patapoutian, a Del Mar resident who could scarcely envision a life in science as a young immigrant in America, was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday, Dec. 8, for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, breakthroughs he largely made at La Jolla’s elite Scripps Research.
IRVINE, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting "The Night Watch" will be restretched to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Netherlands' national museum announced Wednesday.
MUSEUMS
People

Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title. Sandhu was presented...
CELEBRITIES
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor's degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
pdjnews.com

Nobel Prize Day

On December 10th, Nobel Prize Day recognizes the annual award established by Alfred Nobel. Alfred Nobel signed his third and last will at the Swedish-Norwegian Club in Paris on November 27, 1895. When it was opened and read after his death, the will caused a lot of controversy both in Sweden and internationally, as Nobel had left much of his wealth to establish a prize. His family opposed…
CELEBRATIONS
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar.
WORLD
Art in America

Forrest Nash on the Importance of Documentation and Accessibility in Digital Archiving

Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of Contemporary Art Library. How did Contemporary Art Library start? Our nonprofit organization has been publishing Contemporary Art Daily online since 2008. Over the last few years, we often heard that people were using the search function on the website as a research tool, but it was never intended for that kind of use. We created Contemporary Art Library to address this need. Anyone looking to learn more about artists can search Contemporary Art Library and find thorough documentation of their projects that isn’t mediated by the market or promoting a critical agenda. As far as...
MUSEUMS
Times Daily

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China's alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.
U.K.
Times Daily

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and South Korea signed a $680 million defense deal Monday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began.
AUSTRALIA
ARTnews

Dia Art Foundation Names Humberto Moro as Deputy Director of Program

The Dia Art Foundation has named Humberto Moro as its next deputy director of program, a new position to oversee all elements of programming for the organization based in New York and active in satellite locations including the Hudson Valley, New Mexico, Utah, and Germany. Moro has previously worked as deputy director and senior curator at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City and as an adjunct curator at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. He also recently completed a Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship that included a residency at Dia. In a statement, Dia director Jessica Morgan said, “As we look...
SAVANNAH, GA

