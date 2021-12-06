Adam Cole: If MJF Ever Brings Up Britt Baker Again, I'll Slap The Taste Out Of His Mouth

Adam Cole appeared on the latest episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I had really high hopes for the entire process of going to AEW. I’ve been able to watch fairly closely because my girlfriend, Britt Baker works there. She’s been there since the very beginning. I think she may be the first person signed to the company, definitely the first woman signed to AEW. Seeing the progression of the company, the fans, and everyone rallying and getting behind them more and more was really cool for me. So I was really excited at the idea of going. It has exceeded my expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so cool to travel to different cities every single week and get to perform in front of thousands of people which has been awesome. It’s also definitely exceeded my expectations on how crazy the fans have been. I was hoping that people were going to be excited that I decided to choose AEW, but it seems like every single week, holy cow, it almost takes my breath away with how awesome the fans have been. It’s been awesome.”

