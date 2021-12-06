ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Adam Cole: If MJF Ever Brings Up Britt Baker Again, I'll Slap The Taste Out Of His Mouth

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Britt Baker has become one of the most popular figures in AEW, not only with fans, but with wrestlers as well. Tony Schiavone has formed a relationship with Baker, CM Punk mentioned Baker in his first promo back, and MJF brought up Baker and Punk's "relationship" in a promo, saying Punk...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

AEW All Out Snafu Led To Riho vs. Britt Baker DMD Match

AEW is making lemonade out of lemons. Riho took on Dr. Britt Baker DMD last week on AEW Rampage, with the company using a bit of a snafu as a reason to make the match. It would appear the instance in the Casino Battle Royale was a bit of a happy accident back in September. At the time, Fightful had heard from talent that Riho was disappointed and emotional backstage that she was announced as eliminated from the match, despite not going over the top rope. We hadn't heard of heat on anyone for the spot, but All Elite Wrestling made the best of it and turned it into a story to set up Baker vs. Riho. Riho headed back to Japan for a while briefly after the All Out show. Riho would go on to defeat Britt Baker on Rampage.
WWE
Fightful

MJF: The Only Person That I Would Even Consider Adding To The Pinnacle Is Britt Baker

MJF and Britt Baker go way back. In recent weeks, the name Britt Baker keeps coming to the surface whenever Maxwell Jacob Friedman is around a microphone. Several weeks ago, CM Punk said that mjf had been replaced by Britt Baker as one of the pillars of AEW and MJF fired back the following week by saying the team punk was more concerned about trying to get into Britt Baker's pants than he was about reclaiming his glory.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Reveals How Britt Baker Juggles Her Schedule As Dentist & Pro Wrestler

The Bleacher Report has a new feature article that looks at AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. The feature also includes comments from Adam Cole where he discusses how his girlfriend is able to juggle her schedule between being a dentist and pro wrestler. Cole said,. “Monday, she’s up at...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Sammy Guevara
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Warns MJF Over Recent Britt Baker Comment On AEW TV

Adam Cole recently spoke to the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. During the conversation, the AEW star discussed the recent promo between CM Punk and MJF. During which, the two men mentioned Britt Baker several times. “Well funny enough, I actually didn’t hear it until afterward. I was doing...
WWE
PWMania

Adam Cole Talks About His AEW Run Thus Far, Creation Of His Theme Song

Adam Cole appeared on the latest episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I had really high hopes for the entire process of going to AEW. I’ve been able to watch fairly closely because my girlfriend, Britt Baker works there. She’s been there since the very beginning. I think she may be the first person signed to the company, definitely the first woman signed to AEW. Seeing the progression of the company, the fans, and everyone rallying and getting behind them more and more was really cool for me. So I was really excited at the idea of going. It has exceeded my expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so cool to travel to different cities every single week and get to perform in front of thousands of people which has been awesome. It’s also definitely exceeded my expectations on how crazy the fans have been. I was hoping that people were going to be excited that I decided to choose AEW, but it seems like every single week, holy cow, it almost takes my breath away with how awesome the fans have been. It’s been awesome.”
MUSIC
Fightful

Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Is At Home And Doing Okay

Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, which took place in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hardy teamed with Drew McIntyre & King Xavier Woods on Saturday at a WWE live event and...
WWE
Fightful

Report: Jerry Lawler Signs New Contract With WWE

Jerry Lawler set to remain with WWE. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, "the word making the rounds" at WWE Raw is that Jerry Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE. The length of the contract was not reported. Lawler's deal reportedly would have expired at the end of...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mjf#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Says Triple H’s Team Is Still In Charge Of NXT 2.0; Discusses His Current Role In WWE

Don't be fooled by the changes of the NXT 2.0. Shawn Michaels says he is still working 23 hours as Triple H’s team is still in charge of the developmental brand. Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time in the eyes of many. After a full-time career that ended in 2010, Shawn Michaels eventually started working with his best friend, Triple H, at WWE NXT as they both helped develop the next generation of WWE Superstars.
WWE
Fightful

Adam Cole Discusses Tweaking His Style, AEW Using Comedy In Matches

Despite being just 32 years old, Adam Cole is already a well-traveled veteran in the world of wrestling, competing in top Independent promotions such as PWG and ROH before making his way to NXT and now AEW. As he's gone from promotion to promotion, Cole has constantly evolved his style...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Comments On His First Three Months In AEW & More

AEW star Adam Cole was recently interviewed on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker as he spoke about his first three months with AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Adam Cole on his reaction to his first three months in AEW: “I had really...
WWE
Fightful

Second Entrant Named In PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022

A second name has been added to BOLA. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Alex Shelley will take part in Battle of Los Angeles 2022. The tournament will take place on January 29 and 30. Shelley has been active on the independent scene since returning to the wrestling following the pandemic,...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy