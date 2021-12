In November Diversified Energy announced it is expanding methane emissions detection at the company’s operations in the Appalachian Basin by deploying an extra 500 handheld detection devices (in addition to 100 already in use) at its worksites (see Diversified Uses Handheld Devices to Detect, Eliminate Methane Leaks). Diversified owns close to 8 million acres of leases with some 67,000 (mostly) conventional oil and gas wells (with over 400 Marcellus/Utica shale wells). The company has just announced it will further expand its methane detection efforts by investing $9 million over the next three years to use LiDAR detection.

