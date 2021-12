We've learned a bit more about how ROH notified members of the roster that they would be drastically changing the way things were run in the company. There was a company wide Zoom call, which was weekly thing, and some of the wrestlers got word ahead of it starting that it didn't sound good. However, there were a lot of non-contracted regulars who weren't on the call and found out like the rest of the world. The ROH situation has been a major point of discussion within the wrestling world, and a week after effectively releasing the entire roster, the company held tapings.

