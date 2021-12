Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is working with Tottenham’s academy this week as he builds towards his coaching badges.The 38-year-old, who played 316 times for City between 2010 and 2018, started at Hotspur Way on Wednesday to gain more experience.It is understood he will spend a couple of days a week at the club as he continues towards his A License, though there is no set time.Toure will work in a department overseen by academy manager Dean Rastrick, working alongside Chris Powell, and will have no direct involvement with the first team.There is a promising crop of youngsters in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO