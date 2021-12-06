ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans' Chris Moore: Gets no bump without Amendola

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Moore played 13 of 52 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Colts. Danny Amendola (knee) was...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Texans place Danny Amendola on IR, activate Christian Kirksey, Justin Britt

The Texans placed receiver Danny Amendola on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Amendola injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and underwent arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. Amendola, 35, has 17 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Danny Amendola: Five targets in loss

Amendola caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Jets. Amendola finished fourth among Houston's wideouts with 22 snaps but had an equal number of targets as Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, the Texans' top two receivers. One week after Amendola appeared to be headed for a reduced role, the 36-year-old was a key figure. Of course, that might not mean much in Houston's low-wattage passing attack, and Amendola's lone touchdown catch came back in Week 1.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Danny Amendola could miss four weeks with knee injury

Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola could miss four games due to a knee injury he suffered Sunday against the Jets, a person familiar with the injury said. The slot receiver underwent a scope on his knee Tuesday morning. This will be the second time Amendola, 36, misses significant time due...
NFL
NBC Sports

Danny Amendola had arthroscopic knee surgery

Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is going to be out of the lineup for a while. Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports that Amendola had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee this week. Amendola was injured during the team’s 21-14 loss to the Jets last Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Chris Moore: Ready to fill in at slot

Moore is the likely replacement at slot receiver for the injured Danny Amendola (knee) on Sunday against the Colts, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Moore, who opened the season on the practice squad, was the primary slot receiver earlier when Amendola missed four games due to a hamstring injury. He was made a permanent resident on the active roster following Week 5, when he impressed with five grabs, 109 yards and a touchdown in a loss to New England. He's been marginalized since Amendola returned, but Moore's in line for an uptick in targets Sunday and beyond. As is Davion Davis, who could make his debut for the Texans after the team signed him in October. Amendola is expected to miss at least four games, per a source.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans WR Danny Amendola plans to finish season after knee surgery

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday, as first reported by Aaron Wison of Sports Talk 790. With six games left until the conclusion of the 2021 season, speculations arose on whether or not the 36-year-old native of The Woodlands had played his final snap for the dreadful 2-9 Texans. But Amendola plans to return to the field once cleared by team doctors.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Chris Moore: Catches lone target in loss

Moore caught his only target for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Jets. Moore's 11 snaps were fourth among wide receivers, and he's last overall among the position group's regulars with just 32.1 percent of plays in 2021. He had a brief spasm of activity Weeks 5 and 6, but since then he's totaled five catches and 26 yards on five targets over five games. The 28-year-old is unlikely to gain a larger share of playing time, even as the team turns its focus to next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Danny Amendola: Officially out Sunday

Amendola (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts. Amendola sustained a meniscus injury during last week's loss to the Jets and was unable to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup. He's expected to miss up to four weeks, so the Texans could place the wide receiver on injured reserve to open up a spot on the active roster. Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore could see an uptick in targets while Amendola is out.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Texans Add Phillip Dorsett, Place Danny Amendola On IR

Phillip Dorsett will have a chance to play for three teams this season. After working out for the Texans on Friday, the former first-round pick signed with the team. This is a practice squad agreement, though those now frequently lead to active-roster promotions. Dorsett has seen action for the Jaguars and Seahawks this season. The 2015 Round 1 pick, however, has been unable to carve out much of a role in an offense since his 2019 Patriots season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Danny Amendola: Goes to injured reserve

The Texans placed Amendola (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Amendola came out of the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Jets with a meniscus injury that required arthroscopic surgery Tuesday. With a recovery timeline of up to four weeks, this move was inevitable, and he won't be eligible return until a Dec. 26 game against the Chargers. While Amendola is in recovery mode, Brandin Cooks (illness), Nico Collins, Chris Conley (illness), Chris Moore and Davion Davis will comprise the Texans' group of wide receivers.
NFL
dallassun.com

Seahawks carry on against Texans without Jamal Adams

Fresh off a victory that snapped a three-game skid and boosted the spirits of a slumping team, the Seattle Seahawks absorbed a staggering blow with the news that Jamal Adams will have season-ending shoulder surgery. The three-time Pro Bowl safety sustained the injury in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) will be visiting the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium for a Week 13 matchup that will certainly hold playoff implications. Maybe not so much for the Texans, but this is a game the Colts can’t overlook—no matter how favored they may be by Vegas. With this game coming just before the Week 14 bye, the Colts have to take care of business on the road.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Royce Freeman: Gets work on special teams

Freeman was active for the Texans' Week 12 loss the Jets and was limited to five snaps on special teams. Freeman made his Houston debut after being claimed off waivers from Carolina in early November. He was active for the first time after the Texans waived Phillip Lindsay earlier in the week, leaving Freeman third on the depth chart behind Rex Burkhead and David Johnson. As the youngest back on the active roster for a team that's 2-9, Freeman could work his way into the rotation if the Texans are serious about developing younger players, but he may eventually drop to fourth on the depth chart if Scottie Phillips (ankle) returns from injured reserve later this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Remains sidelined Thursday

Conley (illness) didn't practice Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. There appears to be an illness going around Houston's facility, as Brandin Cooks and David Johnson were also sidelined by non-COVID illnesses. Houston will hope to get at least some of those skill position players back for practice Friday. If neither Cooks nor Danny Amendola (knee) can go Sunday against the Colts but Conley plays, he could see a substantial number of targets due to a lack of alternatives.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Terrance Mitchell Return For Texans

- Houston Texans veteran receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice after missing the previous two days with a non-COVID-19 illness. Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, wide receiver Chris Conley (18 receptions, 223 yards, one touchdown) and starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell (44...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Conley (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. The Texans didn't hold a formal practice, but Conley wouldn't have participated had the team done so. The veteran wide receiver has been receiving ample playing time, but it hasn't translated to much production up to this point. Along with Conley, fellow pass-catchers Brandin Cooks (illness) and Danny Amendola (knee) were also non-participants.
NFL

