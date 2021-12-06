Texans' Chris Moore: Gets no bump without Amendola

Moore is the likely replacement at slot receiver for the injured Danny Amendola (knee) on Sunday against the Colts, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Moore, who opened the season on the practice squad, was the primary slot receiver earlier when Amendola missed four games due to a hamstring injury. He was made a permanent resident on the active roster following Week 5, when he impressed with five grabs, 109 yards and a touchdown in a loss to New England. He's been marginalized since Amendola returned, but Moore's in line for an uptick in targets Sunday and beyond. As is Davion Davis, who could make his debut for the Texans after the team signed him in October. Amendola is expected to miss at least four games, per a source.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO