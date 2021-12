Taylor completed 17 of 26 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Jets. He added 30 yards on two rushing attempts. Taylor was picked off on Houston's first possession but bounced back two drives later with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan to take a 7-3 lead. He then threw a dime to Brandin Cooks for a 40-yard touchdown on the very next possession. Taylor cooled off after that, though, and the Jets responded with 18 unanswered points to pull out the road win. The veteran quarterback will have limited appeal when the Colts come to town in Week 13.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO