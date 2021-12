Do you remember when Nick Caserio traded Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for Shaq Lawson? Lawson immediately became the best pass rusher on Houston’s roster. Do you remember, about two weeks after Caserio acquired Lawson from Miami, the Texans restructured Lawson’s contract to free up cap dollars for 2021 despite everyone and their mother knowing the franchise had zero chance of competing in the first year of what was clearly a tear-down?

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO