Grabbing a favorite at -2.5 or -2 early could mean the difference in an ATS win or loss. Sure, you could buy a half point or full point, but you wouldn't have to if you put your bet in early. We saw this happen in last week's column, as I encouraged you to take the Philadelphia Eagles at -6.5 over the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers -2 over the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles are now 7-point favorites while the 49ers are 3-point favorites. The teams still have to do their jobs on Sunday for an appointment with the pay window, but that's the point of this column. To find value early.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO