ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What would the Biden tax-break plan mean for your wallet? How Californians would fare

By David Lightman
Modesto Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost families with children as well as taxpayers with higher six-figure incomes are the biggest California winners from the tax changes in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan so far. Middle income people see a somewhat smaller tax break on average, according to an analysis from the Institute...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

Californians Are Leaving Congress. What Does That Mean for the State?

Central Valley Congressperson Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) this week joined two other veteran California members of Congress in announcing they would not seek reelection. Nunes is stepping down early to take a job with former President Donald Trump's new media venture, and he does so as the Citizens Redistricting Commission is finalizing new maps that could make it harder to hold onto this job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Child tax credit 2022 – will there be payments next year?

THE child tax credit payments have played a key role in helping millions of Americans rise a kid – but some are wondering if they will continue beyond this year. As part of the American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the child tax credits were expanded to up to $3,600 per kid from the previous $2,000.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Bernie Sanders
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Credit#Californians#House#Senate
Marietta Daily Journal

Republicans urge Manchin to quash Biden spending package amid inflation

WASHINGTON — Republicans seized on fresh data showing the highest U.S. rate of inflation in four decades as new ammunition to fight President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan, saying the roughly $2 trillion package would would only increase living costs and urging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government reports on rising inflation and the potential costs of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation raised fresh questions Friday about the bill’s fate, with both sides hoping the new numbers would influence pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin. The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package, arguing […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy