Year in Review: DC-based co. acquiring Houston startup was a Deal of the Week in March

LuminAID, a Chicago startup that makes solar-powered lanterns and landed a deal from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, has been acquired. Adventure Ready Brands, a New Hampshire-based maker of outdoor gear and products, announced it scooped up LuminAID, a startup that creates lanterns that can be used for camping as well as for those in need of light in the aftermath of natural disasters. The startup's lanterns, which are rechargeable and can also charge your phone, have been used after storms in Puerto Rico, Houston and other hurricane-ravaged cities, and the company has also donated more than 50,000 lights to families in need.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO