Give Back MKE Live 2021: Life Navigators

The healing power of altruism and volunteering. Research suggests that when you help others, it promotes physiological changes in the brain linked with happiness. Helping others improves support networks, keeps us active and improves self-esteem. During the holidays, food pantries are low. Food insecurity is a national epidemic, and you can help right here at home. In Pinellas County, the number of missing meals is currently 33,689,204 and that’s why Feeding Tampa Bay has launched Feeding Pinellas, offering FoodPlus programs and a third Trinity Café at 6330 54th Ave. N in St. Pete. Through Trinity Cafe, guests are provided with food for today through the dining program, food for tomorrow with a meal to go, and food for a lifetime through supportive services. Feeding Tampa Bay offers a variety of services including to-go meals, a produce pantry, SNAP assistance, GED and ESOL classes, FRESHforce opportunities, and more!

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO