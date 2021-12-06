ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Give Back MKE Live 2021: Life Navigators

By Kristine Hansen
milwaukeemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are using the month of December to celebrate local organizations worthy of your donations. Find out more on the MilMag Facebook livestream on Dec. 6 at noon. Since its founding in 1949, Life Navigators has delivered thousands of emergency bags to people with disabilities in need. “Basic living...

www.milwaukeemag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
utah.edu

Give old clothing new life

Graphic design students in the Sustainable Design Practice led by faculty advisor Carol Sogard, are learning about the environmental impacts of design practice and the problems that arise from manufacturing, consumption and disposal. They address sustainability-focused societal challenges by applying their creative skills to community-based projects. On Dec. 8, at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
paradisenewsfl.com

Live Life Better

The healing power of altruism and volunteering. Research suggests that when you help others, it promotes physiological changes in the brain linked with happiness. Helping others improves support networks, keeps us active and improves self-esteem. During the holidays, food pantries are low. Food insecurity is a national epidemic, and you can help right here at home. In Pinellas County, the number of missing meals is currently 33,689,204 and that’s why Feeding Tampa Bay has launched Feeding Pinellas, offering FoodPlus programs and a third Trinity Café at 6330 54th Ave. N in St. Pete. Through Trinity Cafe, guests are provided with food for today through the dining program, food for tomorrow with a meal to go, and food for a lifetime through supportive services. Feeding Tampa Bay offers a variety of services including to-go meals, a produce pantry, SNAP assistance, GED and ESOL classes, FRESHforce opportunities, and more!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
coronadoscout.org

How to Give Back This GivingTuesday

Thanksgiving in the U.S. has passed, but there’s still a whole lot to be grateful for. With the biggest shopping days of the year behind us, it’s now time to celebrate one of the biggest days of the year for generosity—GivingTuesday! In the words of GivingTuesday.org, “GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.”
ADVOCACY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving back at the Grotto

WAUKESHA — Heather Thomas, a manager at Jimmy’s Grotto in Waukesha, stands on Tuesday night before a sign supporting victims of the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The restaurant, 314 E Main St., which is famous for its ponzarottas and has been open since 1946, donated 25% of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
brproud.com

BBB provides guidance on how to navigate Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The last day in November is Giving Tuesday. On Giving Tuesday, local charities are asking for support from the local community. The 225 Gives campaign is underway and local non-profit organizations need your help in order to keep running. For those that want to give,...
CENTRAL, LA
Troy Messenger

Give thanks, give back

Brundidge Rotarian Sandy Boutwell has helped deliver Thanksgiving dinners to the elderly, shut-ins and those in need for several years. The annual Thanksgiving dinners are a way Cornelius Griffin and his family, church members and friends give back to the Brundidge community each year. Being a part of making Thanksgiving...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
milwaukeemag.com

Give Back MKE Live 2021: Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

We are using the month of December to celebrate local organizations worthy of your donations. Find out more on the MilMag Facebook livestream on Dec. 2 at noon. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is the largest hunger-relief organization in the state, with locations in Milwaukee and Appleton. The organization works with over 400 hunger-relief programs, including food pantries, meal programs and shelters to provide more than 53 million pounds of food annually to more than half a million people across 35 counties in eastern Wisconsin. The food bank meets 66% of the state’s food need.
WISCONSIN STATE
Eastern Progress

‘Tis the season to give back

Thanksgiving and Christmas are holidays where people spend time with their loved ones and have the opportunity to give back to their community. This holiday season, several organizations at Eastern Kentucky University are hosting events to help those in need. Angela Wood, president of Theta Nu, a Nursing Honor Society...
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Intellectual Disability#Charity#Emergency Needs Fund#The Guardianship Program#Covid#The Life#Life Navigators#People First Wisconsin#The White House
pasadenanow.com

Gracious Gifts that Give Back

If showing loved ones your appreciation with holiday presents is a tradition in your family, you can take that sign of affection a step further this year with gifts that give back to the world around you. These simple yet impactful gifts help support the Arbor Day Foundation and its...
ADVOCACY
Orange Leader

OPINION: Living Life – Giving during the holidays

The holidays are in full swing. Christmas lights are going up. It’s acceptable to play Christmas music now. Family gatherings have begun. All in all, it is a bit of normalcy in what has been a challenging few years. While we edge closer to return to our ‘normal’, we must...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

Hoping for the gift of life in this season of giving

He was 49 years old in March, and he hopes to celebrate his 50th birthday next year. Anyone would wish the same, but Scott Englander, a Woodmere resident, faces an uncertain future. According to his mother, Arlene, after a catastrophic bacterial infection left him in a coma more than six years ago, Scott suffered both heart and kidney failure. His heart stabilized, but his kidney function continued to decline until he was forced to begin regular dialysis recently.
WOODMERE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

A life worth living

Father's suicide forces journalist to confront his own demons. “Don't F*cking Kill Yourself” begins on the evening before the seminal event in young Jeff Romig's life – the suicide of his 47-year-old father. Romig recounts a seemingly small moment that night when he brushed off his father's attempt...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
chicagolighthouse.org

Getting Back to Adult Living

Having helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 30 years, Marykay Culleton knows every day is an adventure. “My mantra is, ‘It is what it is,’ because everything can change, and we need to make the best of all situations,” she says. As...
CHICAGO, IL
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Local musician gives back

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Reed Foley, a local country singer (and member of the Port Orange City Council), has donated more than $15,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots this year.
PORT ORANGE, FL
nobhillgazette.com

Parties: Giving Back To Nature

One of the fall season’s favorite fundraisers — Trails Forever — returned in its full fleece-vest glory on October 15. But with a few tweaks. Led by event cochairs Mindy Henderson, Ali Fried and Melanie Peña, the benefit kept its blue jeans-and-boots dress code. But gone were the seated dinner, clear woodland-designed tent, videos and live auction of luxe park packages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Troy Messenger

Give Back Stocking Drive

Local businesses are conducting a “Give Back Stocking Drive” to help single parents provide Christmas gifts for their children as well as provide some gifts for senior citizens. “Without the community supporting our businesses, we wouldn’t be in a position to give back and show our appreciation,” Jermaine...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
nbc25news.com

Black Lives Matter looking for your help to give back to the community

FLINT, Mich - Black Lives Matter Flint is holding a toy drive for the community, as well as a coat and winter clothes drive. Black Lives Matter President, Dejuan Robinson says this drive is to provide everything families may need through the winter months and holiday season. Robinson says pre-registration...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy