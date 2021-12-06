Looking for a cappuccino recipe? Try expert barista Celeste Wong’s step-by-step guide, then check out her guides to how to make a flat white and how to make a macchiato. Celeste says, ‘The cappuccino is an espresso-based drink that actually originated in Austria and was later developed in Italy and made with steamed milk. Usually a cappuccino is made with a single espresso; however, many artisan cafes use a 60ml double espresso, which I personally prefer myself. For a time, cappuccinos were seen as a bit “naff” – made poorly with bad espresso and steamed milk foam that had gone cold and was dumped on top. However, a good cappuccino is one of the best coffees I’ve ever experienced. A delicious espresso with perfectly steamed milk on top that represents the old school motto: a third, a third, a third (of espresso, hot milk and warm, creamy foamed milk).’

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO