There was never any doubt that the red carpets on the press tour of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up would be full of star power. The film’s IMDb page reads like a who’s who of Hollywood and entertainment: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, and Jennifer Lawrence. Plenty of those names turned up at the world premiere at the Lincoln Center on Sunday in New York City, and yet J.Law managed to overshadow all of them. The 31-year-old actor and longtime Dior ambassador was positively glowing in a sparkly Christian Dior with a pleated cape that accentuated the fact that she’ll soon give birth to her first child.

