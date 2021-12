Perusing White Sox team statistics yesterday, for the first time I noticed that Jose Abreu reached his usual offensive mark over the course of the 2021 season despite a slow start: more than 60 extra base hits. Abreu has been the model of consistency in that category, posting at least 60 XBHs in a season during his White Sox tenure in every season save 2016 and 2018, and even in those seasons he finished just shy of the milestone. (Well, and the shortened 2020 season, though he still managed to log 34)

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO