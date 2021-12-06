ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Taking a Break: Here's What Happened Last Time in 2019

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook confirmed that they need a break in order to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
MUSIC
thecurrent-online.com

BTS Is Taking A ‘BREAK’ From Music Together!

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
New Haven Register

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
THEATER & DANCE
dallassun.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

Superstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit
TODAY.com

BTS members create separate Instagram accounts after announcing break

The members of BTS are taking a big step after announcing their hiatus. After revealing on Sunday that the group is taking time to “recharge,” each member launched their own Instagram accounts. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V previously shared posts from their official BTS account but now...
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.
THEATER & DANCE
thecurrent-online.com

BTS: With Great Instagram Accounts Come Great Responsibilities

The guys from BTS have only had their own Instagram profiles for a few days. One or the other fail can happen to you. On Monday, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga appeared with solo accounts on Instagram for the first time. Within a few hours, she already had several million followers on the account.
INTERNET
enstarz.com

BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It’s ‘A Scary App’ Following Quiet Personal Account Launch

The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla. However, fans in the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

BTS Celebrates Jin's 29th Birthday at the 2021 Jingle Ball — Watch the Video!

BTS kicked off the 2021 Jingle Ball at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night with performances of their megahit "Butter" as well as a holiday remix of "Dynamite," but it's safe to say that all eyes were on Jin! Midway through the performance, fellow bandmembers Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Suga surprised Jin with a four-tier cake for his 29th birthday. Moments later, the ARMY serenaded him with "Happy Birthday." Watch Jin's sweet birthday surprise and keep reading to see BTS's best looks from iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball red carpet!
CELEBRITIES
CNET

BTS taking a 'period of rest' to 'recharge with creative energy'

BTS, the hugely popular South Korean band, is taking a rest. In a statement issued Sunday, the group's management team, Big Hit Music, said the members are planning an "official extended period of rest" after an exhausting 2020 and 2021. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS,...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'We always do it big!' Ice-T and wife Coco throw epic SpongeBob themed party for daughter Chanel's 6th birthday

Ice-T and Coco's daughter Chanel turned 6 this month, and the rapper and his wife threw their offspring a huge SpongeBob themed birthday party to celebrate. The proud mother-of-one gushed about the fun bash to her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting multiple pictures from the big day and writing: 'Chanel's party was once again epic!! We always do it big!!!'
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
72K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy