BTS Taking a Break: Here's What Happened Last Time in 2019

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO