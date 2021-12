One team that will enter the offseason with plenty of chances to upgrade this offseason is the Houston Texans. The team will be close to 43 million under the salary cap which should allow them to add a couple of free agents. However, the area the team will look to add the most talent is the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Texans use their picks wisely they should be able to add several difference makers to their roster, since they currently have the number three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and have a total of four picks in the first three rounds. The Texans will also be in a great position to add more draft picks depending on what they do with Deshaun Watson this offseason.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO