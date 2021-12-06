Good Morning America offering viewers a chance at prizes this holiday season

(WHTM) — Good Morning America is giving back this holiday season. Every weekday morning through Dec. 17, GMA is giving viewers a chance to win free gifts including a $200 Visa gift card.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Watch GMA for the QR code or enter online here . Four winners will be chosen each day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.