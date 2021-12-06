ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning America offering viewers a chance at prizes this holiday season

By Avery Van Etten
(WHTM) — Good Morning America is giving back this holiday season. Every weekday morning through Dec. 17, GMA is giving viewers a chance to win free gifts including a $200 Visa gift card.

Watch GMA for the QR code or enter online here . Four winners will be chosen each day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newswatch 16

Holiday House viewer photo gallery

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's that time of year again. Viewers have begun untangling light chords and patching inflatables in an effort to have the most dazzling display on the block. Do you have a festive display or know someone who does? Share your photos with us and you might even see them in an upcoming edition of Newswatch 16!
MOOSIC, PA
insideedition.com

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

For one night only, you can stay in the Illinois home that was used for the 1990 Christmas classic “Home Alone,” thanks to Airbnb, NME reported. For $25, patrons can enter the contest starting December 7 at 2 p.m. ET, to try and spend a night in the home with up to four people. The house will only be available for one night the following week, CNN reported.
LIFESTYLE
The Holland Sentinel

Sperry's Moviehouse to celebrate employees, viewers this holiday season

HOLLAND — A boutique theater chain with locations in Holland and Port Huron will welcome theatergoers to enjoy the newest cinematic releases on Christmas Day this year. Thanksgiving and Christmas are two of the biggest moviegoing days in the United States — but Sperry's Moviehouse wants its staff to enjoy the holidays, as well. This means the chain will open later than its competitors, with its first showings at 3:30 p.m.
HOLLAND, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
TravelPulse

Sandals Resorts Is Giving Away Prizes Over 40 Days This Holiday Season

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed but travelers hoping to save big on future travel still have plenty of chances to do so with freebies. Award-winning all-inclusive Caribbean resort brand Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40 anniversary with its "40 Years of Love Giveaway" featuring 40 days of travel perk giveaways for the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
sixtyandme.com

This Holiday Season Gift Yourself with “Good Enough”

When I look at my dogs, I marvel at their astonishing, vibrant self-esteem. My two big puppies, four and eleven years old, respectively, never question their deservability. They assume, and rightly so, that they are fully worth being fed yummy meals and treats, sleeping in clean doggie beds (or mine), getting all the pets and snuggles they ask for.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumnews1.com

Craft shows offer good alternative for holiday shopping

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Mary Rantella and Jill Kiewig from Muskego said they took Sunday as a ‘girl’s day.’. “We love to get together, and it’s her birthday this week, so we’re kind of hanging out today,” Rantella said. They spent part of their day at the Boerner Botanical Garden...
SHOPPING
digg.com

Late Night Hosts Take Turns Roasting The Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

After a Christmas tree was lit ablaze outside Fox News's headquarters on Wednesday, many late night hosts made hay out of the cable news network's commentary on the incident, especially the comments made by "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who somewhat puzzlingly remarked that their tree represented Hanukkah. "I'm...
TV & VIDEOS
wnypapers.com

'Good Morning America' announces new holiday initiative 'GMA Gives Back'

On Monday, “Good Morning America” announced “GMA Gives Back,” a new initiative giving back to viewers with surprises big and small throughout the holiday season. Each week, “GMA” will feature viewers on the show who have been helping their community, and spread holiday cheer through daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with goodies. Those passing through Times Square will also have a chance to participate by checking out the seasonally decorated “GMA” studio windows, spotlighting “GMA Gives Back.”
TV SHOWS
wmar2news

GivingTuesday offers chance to give back during holiday season

GivingTuesday is a day where you can give back. It’s an unofficial holiday that’s celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 30 this year. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Now, it’s an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
ADVOCACY
