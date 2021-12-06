ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum acts as a 'hedge' in Bitcoin price crash as ETH/BTC hits 3-year high

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum's native token Ether (ETH) plunged alongside other cryptocurrencies on Dec. 4. Still, its move downside did not deter it from hitting a three-year high against Bitcoin (BTC), the world's leading crypto by market capitalization. Ethereum...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Crash

The stock market looks frothy at the moment, and a downturn could happen within the next year. Intuitive Surgical is the leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market, which is ripe for growth. Eli Lilly has several blockbuster products that continue to post strong top-line gains. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 reasons why Ethereum price can drop below $3K by the end of 2021

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) reached an all-time high around $4,867 earlier in November, only to plunge by nearly 20% a month later on rising profit-taking sentiment. 3 reasons why Ethereum price can drop below $3K by the end of 2021. - Dec 13, 2021. The crypto gaming industry has...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 2021

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies has more than tripled in 2021. However, this crypto quartet has increased in value by 11,800% to more than 50,000,000% since the year began. It's been a good year for the stock market, with the broad-based S&P 500 up by roughly 25%, through Dec....
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD May Head For $4200 Resistance

The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is likely to break above the moving averages as eyes are currently glued on $4200. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $3989 to breaches above $4100 as the coin currently trades at $4147 with a bullish crossover and trend in the intraday. Today, the number two crypto is likely to trade above 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the higher resistance is expected at $4500 resistance level.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Uniswap declines

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 5.07% to $15.63. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Friday. Ripple (XRPUSD) shed 3.63% to 83 cents, and Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 2.94% to $4,045.13.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Core developer Samuel Dobson decides it is ‘time to go’

As a Bitcoin Core wallet maintainer, Dobson had direct access to the cryptocurrency's code on GitHub, with permissions to approve changes and make improvements to the Bitcoin software. He was also responsible for ensuring the security of the protocol. Bitcoin Core developer Samuel Dobson decides it is ‘time to go’...
MARKETS
investing.com

Trader who called 2017 Bitcoin price crash raises concerns over 'double top'

Trader who called 2017 Bitcoin price crash raises concerns over 'double top'. Russia prioritizes CBDC ruble as overall crypto outlook seems positive By Cointelegraph - Dec 11, 2021. After the Chinese authorities introduced a complete ban on cryptocurrency transactions in September by equating them to illegal financial activity, local cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Down But Not Yet Out

Last weekend’s Bitcoin gap is now filled. Resistance levels need to prove resilient. Last weekend’s sharp sell-off in the cryptocurrency, during the low-liquidity Asian open, sent prices tumbling to multi-week lows before a partial rebound steadied prices. Then earlier this week, Bitcoin closed the gap on the daily chart, made between the CME close on Friday and the Asian open, around $51,750. With this gap filled, Bitcoin and the rest of the market eased lower but that move is currently lacking conviction and suggests a period of sideways price action with the potential to push slowly higher. There is a reasonable cluster of recent lows just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $47k which needs to hold to enable BTC to re-test the important $53k level.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trade Continues Featuring at $4,000

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto-economic trade continues featuring at $4,000 as there has been a decline. The 14-day SMA trend line is above the 50-day SMA trend line. The bigger SMA trading indicator is positioned at the $4,000 level to affirm that it may be taking a long time before the price pushes far away for some time in favor of either definite direction. That said, some buying intrigues may re-emerge beneath the value line when price finds strong support to make a visible rebound that bulls can make use of the advantage.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
MarketWatch

Why bitcoin may face another 20% plunge in coming weeks, as ‘risk is heightened,’ says prominent technical analyst: ‘We’re watching $37,000.’

Hello, there! I’m stepping in this week for MarketWatch’s crypto reporter Frances Yue. I’ll walk you through the latest and greatest in digital assets this week so far, as we enter the week before an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and consider its possible impact on bitcoin and other crypto, if any. We’ll also talk about the whipsawing weekend that was and what to expect from here.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 9

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

