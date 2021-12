The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Missing several players, the Steelers continue to deal with COVID-19 keeping players like T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane out of the lineup. With the Steelers reeling, not having won a game since Week 19, the task of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens almost seems like too much to ask for this team. Nonetheless, there is a reason they play the games.

