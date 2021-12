It took nearly a calendar year, but the Detroit Lions are winless no more!. Yes, the Lions took home its first win on Sunday after a dramatic 29-27 walk off against the Minnesota Vikings on Jared Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. With the victory, the Lions sit at 1-10-1 on the year, winning its first game in 364 days after yet another heart-wrenching season in Detroit.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO