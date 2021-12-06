ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Making sense of the Blue Jays pursuit of Seiya Suzuki

By Chris Henderson
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal, the Blue Jays were reported to be one of the teams interested in Seiya Suzuki before the lockout went into place, which is an interesting piece of news for a few reasons. It’s no surprise that the Jays are looking...

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

How Potential MLB Lockout Could Impact Seiya Suzuki’s Path From Japan

This has been a busy week already for Major League Baseball with the frenzy of free agents agreeing to contracts, but it could become busier (and messier) in the coming days. A potential lockout is looming and could come Dec. 1 when the collective bargaining agreement expires. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, both MLB and its Players’ Association met for about 30 minutes Tuesday, which does not indicate a good sign of getting a new CBA done.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays make major addition to rotation with Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays needed to do something. Marcus Semien had signed with the Texas Rangers earlier on Sunday, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. With the Blue Jays needing help in multiple areas, they had to do something soon in order to keep pace in the American League.
MLB
Daily Republic

Report: Giants’ Gausman signs with Blue Jays

Right-hander Kevin Gausman, one of the top free-agent starting pitchers this offseason after two years with the Giants, has agreed to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports. Gausman’s deal is for five years and $110 million, ESPN reported. The Giants signed Gausman to a one-year, $9 million...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
George Springer
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Ross Atkins
McCovey Chronicles

Monday BP: Kevin Gausman to sign with the Blue Jays

Good morning, baseball fans! I hope you had an excellent holiday weekend. It was rumored over the weekend that Kevin Gausman was likely to make a decision on where he wants to play next. The rumors indicated that the decision would come over the weekend but that didn’t happen (unless it happens after I write this, it’s currently 5:15pm Sunday night).
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Non-Tendered Players That Could Help

Before the MLB lockout ground things to a halt the last previous few days were all about stars. Teams spent big money on big-name players in order to win the ultimate prize, a World Series. The Blue Jays were one of these teams as they added Kevin Gausman on a five-year deal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Boston Sports Journal#The Blue Jays#Baseball Reference#Cba
Yardbarker

What Could Yusei Kikuchi Bring to the Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays circled Kevin Gausman for a few years before finally inking the starter. Could they return to another former interest to fill the final rotation spot?. After attempting to land Yusei Kikuchi when he first came to Major League Baseball, the Jays have again been in contact with the free agent lefty in recent days, per Jon Heyman. Kikuchi is weighing three-year offers, per Heyman, but with minutes to go before a lockout, it's unclear where or when he'll sign.
MLB
Yardbarker

Possible Blue Jays’ Bullpen Targets

Toronto Blue Jays Management has stated that adding to the bullpen is one of their offseason objectives. There is an intriguing free-agent reliever and one trade target worthy of consideration. During the 2021 season, the Blue Jays bullpen posted a 4.08 ERA, 4.38 FIP and 1.87 WPA. Among American League...
MLB
Yardbarker

What Does the MLB Lockout Mean for the Blue Jays?

Just after midnight on December 2nd, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a letter to fans, announcing the league's owners had locked out the players. Baseball's best business reporters have discussed the motivations for the lockout all winter, and some of my colleagues have done a great job breaking down where we go from here and the issues at stake in the collective bargaining negotiations.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson Acquisition Revisited

Josh Donaldson was Acquired by the Blue Jays 7 Years Ago Today. It’s November 28th, and Happy Birthday to me. In most cases I consider obsessing over your own birthday to be a toxic trait, and a large red flag in a human being. However, I grant myself an exception. This is because on November 28th, 2014, one of the greatest trades in Blue Jays history was completed. The Blue Jays acquired Josh Donaldson seven (!) years ago today. Reminiscing and indulging in my memories of the 2015 MVP on my birthday brings me joy year after year.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Looking at Extensions For Their Core

Let’s get two things straight right off the bat: One, the hope for Blue Jays fans and management is to keep Guerrero Jr., Bichette, and Hernandez in a Jays uniform a long time, and two, I am in no way advocating to trade either of them. It will never only...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays & Offseason (Pipe)Dreaming

For fans of the Blue Jays, the offseason can be a time for dreaming, but this one is different. There is a sense of some dreams being possible. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a lot of offseason rumours thanks to winning 91 games in 2021 and missing the playoffs, thanks to a young lineup that is overflowing with talent and thanks to having the financial and prospect flexibility to pull off just about any move they see fit. It’s an odd time to be a Blue Jays fan and if you let it, the offseason can drive you bonkers. In previous years, it was easy to dismiss crazy big splashy moves as unrealistic pipe dreams. This offseason is different. Even the craziest ideas can’t be dismissed out of hand.
MLB
NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
NESN

Ryan Brasier Calls For Red Sox To Sign ‘Stud’ Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki is arguably the top international player available this offseason, and one of his former teammates is pushing the Boston Red Sox to sign him. Suzuki, who has spent his pro career with Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball, is likely to join Major League Baseball upon the conclusion of the lockout. He’s a left-side infielder who also can play some outfield and is capable of hitting for both power and average.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher is excited about potentially adding free-agent Seiya Suzuki

The Red Sox are interested in Japanese star Seiya Suzuki. The Boston Red Sox are among the teams pressing the hardest for Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, who was posted on Nov. 21 by the Hiroshima Carp, allowing Major League Baseball teams a window to negotiate a deal with the free-agent outfielder. Those talks are currently on hold with a lockout freezing baseball operations until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is put in place but the Hot Stove is still burning.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Seiya Suzuki Rumors: Red Sox, Two AL East Foes Aggressively Pursuing Japanese Star

Report: Red Sox among three AL East teams leading Suzuki pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Is Seiya Suzuki bound for the American League East?. Suzuki, a five-time All-Star in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, was recently posted by the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, allowing major league clubs to bid on his services.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy