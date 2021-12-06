Making sense of the Blue Jays pursuit of Seiya Suzuki

For fans of the Blue Jays, the offseason can be a time for dreaming, but this one is different. There is a sense of some dreams being possible. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a lot of offseason rumours thanks to winning 91 games in 2021 and missing the playoffs, thanks to a young lineup that is overflowing with talent and thanks to having the financial and prospect flexibility to pull off just about any move they see fit. It’s an odd time to be a Blue Jays fan and if you let it, the offseason can drive you bonkers. In previous years, it was easy to dismiss crazy big splashy moves as unrealistic pipe dreams. This offseason is different. Even the craziest ideas can’t be dismissed out of hand.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO