World’s largest Christmas tree damaged by high winds in Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Enid say the world’s largest tree will continue to shine bright, even after suffering damage.

In October, the world’s tallest Christmas tree arrived in Enid after making the 1,800 mile trek from northern California.

“The White House has a 35-foot tree, Rockefeller center has a 75-foot tree, why shouldn’t we have a 140-foot tree in Enid, Oklahoma?!” said Enid Mayor George Pankonin.

Organizers say the tree is the centerpiece of ‘The One’ event.

On Monday morning, officials with the Enid Police Department warned the public to avoid the area around the tree after the top of the tree was broken.

The heavy branch was left hanging by guy wires.

“While this may be quite the spectacle there is an issue with safety as sustained winds of 30-plus miles per hour continue,” the Enid Police Department posted. “We need everyone to avoid the area, including nearby parking lots and the sidewalks surrounding the tree. Falling debris poses a significant danger and we do not want anyone to suffer any injuries.”

Officials say approximately 27 feet of the tree broke off from the top, which has since been lowered to the ground.

“We have the best team working on making repairs to Christ Tree along with the surrounding trees and decorations,” says Kyle Williams, The One visionary and chief executive officer of Hammer Williams Co. “Enid, without a doubt, is a wonderful community to live in. We are united and rise by lifting others. Together we can do great things.”

The tree will be relit soon and will be up until Jan. 6.

