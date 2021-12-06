NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: All league sizes & scoring types

This is the week you've been saving your FAAB budget for. Virtually all of the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups are running backs who are poised for high-volume workloads for at least one week, and with the fantasy football playoffs right almost upon us, getting one of those RBs could be the difference between staying alive in your season-long league or turning to DFS. Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, Chub Hubbard, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman, Matt Breida -- all available in over 50 percent of leagues. Some will require higher waiver claims and FAAB bids than others, and because there are so many options, some backs might even make it to free agency.

