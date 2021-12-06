ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: All league sizes & scoring types

By Andrew Erickson
pff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 14 of the 2021 fantasy football season — the final week of the fantasy regular season in most leagues — is finally here. It's time to identify the best waiver wire pickups who can...

www.pff.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Dontrell Hilliard, Kendrick Bourne

As we head to the Fantasy football playoffs in some leagues, the search for useful running backs continues as the injuries mount. Christian McCaffrey is out for the year, Derrick Henry might be as well, Alvin Kamara has missed significant time and now Dalvin Cook is injured yet again. So RBs such as Matt Breida and Phillip Lindsay are suddenly on the Fantasy radar. Breida has scored three times for the Bills in his last three games. In his first game as a Dolphin in Week 12 Lindsay carried 12 times.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 13: Grab Alexander Mattison

There may only be a week or two left in your fantasy football regular season to make the playoff push. If you’re looking for a player or two to help save your team due to bye weeks (Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans) or injuries, or just to improve your roster in the last few weeks, we will scan the waiver wire. We will consider guys who are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB Report for Week 13 pickups, free agents

This is the week you've been saving your FAAB budget for. Virtually all of the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups are running backs who are poised for high-volume workloads for at least one week, and with the fantasy football playoffs right almost upon us, getting one of those RBs could be the difference between staying alive in your season-long league or turning to DFS. Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, Chub Hubbard, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman, Matt Breida -- all available in over 50 percent of leagues. Some will require higher waiver claims and FAAB bids than others, and because there are so many options, some backs might even make it to free agency.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Taysom Hill, Matt Breida, Jauan Jennings

New England, Miami, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia are on a bye in Week 14. That won't only take away some key offensive players like Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonathan Taylor, but it also removes four solid D/STs, making streamers all the more important. Regardless of what positions you need to fill, now's the time to identify the top waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers. Taysom Hill, Matt Breida, Jauan Jennings, Foster Moreau could all become potentially hot adds on waivers after Week 13, so if you can get them for free now, why not claim your territory?
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey injuries create need and options

The injury report coming out of Week 12 was brutal. It was not a pleasant Thanksgiving weekend for many Fantasy managers. It started Thursday when D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Darren Waller (knee) were hurt. Then came Sunday when Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Dalvin Cook (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (groin) and Dan Arnold (knee) all suffered serious injuries. It's not ideal with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Rankings Projections#Kenyan
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Betting: Darius Butler's favorite Thursday Night Football bet

From the Cincinnati Bengals blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers storming back to beat the Indianapolis Colts in typical fashion, Week 12 certainly did not disappoint football fans around the country. Unfortunately, Week 12 was a forgettable week for my picks, as I...
NFL
pff.com

Best and worst DFS targets in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL DFS slate is highlighted by a high-floor and exciting play in Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, who has tournament-winning upside in a plus matchup with a potential role increase. Let’s dive into the best and worst Week 13 DFS plays at every position,...
NFL
pff.com

Lee: NFL Week 12 biggest likes on offense and defense

Holiday season always brings my favorite time of year in football. The stakes are rising every week, the best teams in the NFL have solidified their identities and the teams clawing at the door of playoff contention are making minor tweaks to keep their hopes alive. As always, we'll bring...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Early Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Remember to reach out with questions on Twitter (@toomuchtuma) anytime. Note: Most players are less than 30% rostered in Yahoo leagues. Get a FREE 6 month upgrade with our special offer >>. Running Back. Matt Breida (RB – BUF): 23% rostered. The final snap and touch counts weren’t overly positive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pff.com

NFL Week 13 DFS Tournament Picks

To win a DFS tournament, building a unique roster that embraces the randomness within each NFL game is essential. We must identify players and game scenarios the rest of the field is overlooking so that when these low-rostered plays hit, rosters soar past the competition and into first place. We...
NFL
pff.com

College Football Betting 2021: Conference Championship Week over/under value picks

It’s a loaded slate of college football matchups for Conference Championship Week, and the only thing that could make it more enjoyable is cashing some betting tickets at the end. While value is slim with so few games available, there are two totals that catch my eye as many of these teams try to put one last bullet point on their resume for the College Football Playoff.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 13: Fantasy outlook for Panthers RB

Week 13 is quickly approaching, and with it comes a critical stretch where fantasy managers have only a few weeks left to solidify their spot in the fantasy football playoffs. Although the Carolina Panthers have a bye this week, fantasy managers will be looking at Chuba Hubbard for the rest of the season following the injury to Christian McCaffrey. Should fantasy football managers plan ahead and place a waiver wire claim on Hubbard as a potential RB2, or will he disappoint down the stretch?
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Arizona Cardinals 33, Chicago Bears 22

The Arizona Cardinals‘ star quarterback and wide receiver were back in the lineup, but it was their defense that proved to be the difference-maker in the Cardinals' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. The Cardinals defense allowed just 4.5 yards per play and forced four turnovers that led to 23 points in the win.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy