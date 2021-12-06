ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

BTS members surprise ARMY by opening individual Instagram accounts

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas gift ARMY has been waiting for is officially here!. On December 6 KST, all seven BTS members launched individual Instagram accounts, which were immediately verified and followed by the official BTS Instagram account to further confirm the validity of the accounts. Jungkook is using the username @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, RM is...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It’s ‘A Scary App’ Following Quiet Personal Account Launch

The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla. However, fans in the...
CELL PHONES
allkpop.com

Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
thebrag.com

Everything that happened since the members of BTS joined Instagram

So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did. All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

JYPn reveals a teaser with 'All Qualified' members in stage outfits

JYPn, new girl group from JYP Entertainment reveals a teaser with 'All Qualified' members wearing stage outfits. This teaser confirms that group will consist of seven members:. Kyujin, Jiwoo, Bae, Jinni, Sullyoon, Haewon, and Lily. Also it seems like we can either expect a full group cover or maybe even...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

More media reports highlight BTS's Jimin in BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rm#Rkive#Agustd#Uarmyhope#First Instagram
Soompi

Gong Yoo Launches Official Instagram Account

Gong Yoo has opened up a personal Instagram account!. On December 1, his agency Management SOOP shared that they had launched a new Instagram account for Gong Yoo with the following announcement:. Hi. This is Management SOOP. Thank you to all the fans who always support Gong Yoo. We opened...
CELEBRITIES
hazard-herald.com

BTS surprise fans with Butter 'holiday remix'

BTS have surprised their fans with a "holiday remix" of their single 'Butter'. The K-pop boy band - made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have dropped a fifth version of their hit song since its original release back in May, and the instrumentation has been changed for the festive season.
MUSIC
prweek.com

BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

K-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram. After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each. Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million), breaking...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
knowtechie.com

Instagram desperately wants you to create a new account

If you haven’t noticed, Instagram is subtly pushing users to start a new account. A couple of weeks back, the app presented me with a popup that encouraged me to “try a new account” and floated the idea that it would help me “keep up with a smaller group of friends.”
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Netizens claim it's not BTS Jungkook's first time having an Instagram account

Netizens claimed that it's not BTS member Jungkook's first time creating an Instagram account. On December 9, one netizen asked on an online community, "It's not Jungkook's first time doing Instagram???" The netizen shared a screeenshot from a past episode of 'BANGTAN TV', which showed Jungkook putting his phone near...
WORLD
Elite Daily

OMG, Every Member Of BTS Officially Has Their Own IG Account

Ever since they debuted as a group in 2013, BTS has shared a single joint page on each social media platform. That all changed on Sunday, Dec. 5, when RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted personal Instagrams. Their accounts went live just hours after they announced they were taking an "extended period of rest" to recharge themselves after a busy year. Thankfully, that means fans will be able to keep up with the BTS members even during their time away. Since you won’t want to miss a single update, here’s how you can follow the group on Instagram.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Super Junior D&E reveal 'Countdown to Zero' epilogue 'Need U' special MV

Super Junior D&E have dropped their special "Need U" video for their 'Countdown to Zero' epilogue. In the special video above, Donghae and Eunhyuk record the track, and fans get to see unseen footage from the duo's 'Countdown to Zero' promotions. "Need U" is the special track from Super Junior D&E's 'Countdown - Zero ver. (Epilogue)' album, which drops on December 10 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BIGBANG's Taeyang updates his Instagram for the first time since becoming a father

BIGBANG's Taeyang gave an update for the first time after becoming a father. On December 12th, Taeyang updated his Instagram with his picture with the caption "Unexpected photo by G-Dragon." Fans are speculating if G-Dragon met Taeyang to congratulate him on his newborn baby boy. YG Entertainment confirmed Taeyang and...
WORLD
epicstream.com

BTS V 'Accidentally' Followed BLACKPINK Jennie On Instagram

The seven members of BTS officially launched their respective personal Instagram accounts. All-male K-pop group BTS used to utilize only one Instagram profile for official purposes. It was not until Monday when they launched their respective personal accounts for the first time. Following the announcement, the K-pop idols made the...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy