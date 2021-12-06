ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares rebound after Friday's selloff

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Monday, after falling more than 2% in the previous session, helped by heavyweight industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.42% to close at 11,034.41. The index had tumbled 2.35% on Friday as sentiment took a hit after the discovery of the first Omicron variant patient in the country.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.74 billion rupees ($33.28 million), according to stock exchange data here.

* Trading volume fell to about 253 million shares from 305.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, acquiring shares worth about 60.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* Sri Lanka’s top central bank official on Saturday said remittances have declined over the past six months, prompting authorities to examine if the sudden drop in foreign cash inflow was linked to the use of any illegal channels for transactions.

* The island-nation reported 746 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 567,682, while deaths rose by 21 and the total death toll reached 14,461, data from the country's health bureau showed bit.ly/3rFnGyb.

* About 63.13% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; FOMC meeting in focus

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japanese equities rose on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight technology stocks tracking last week's strong finish on Wall Street, although caution ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting capped gains. The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1% to 28,711.46 by 0208 GMT, while the...
STOCKS
Reuters

South Korean stocks rise on upbeat partial trade data

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Monday on upbeat early trade data and growing bets that the global economic recovery will weather the Omicron coronavirus variant. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian stocks, currencies gain as Omicron worries fade

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies rose on Monday as worries over the fallout from the new coronavirus variant Omicron receded, while investors kept tabs on more than a dozen global central bank meetings due this week. Equities in Malaysia (.KLSE), Thailand (.SETI) and Indonesia (.JKSE) rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares rise on metals, IT boost; Tega Industries soars in debut

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled three-week highs on Monday, helped by IT, metals and energy stocks, with sentiment also aided by global markets pushing ahead on hopes COVID-19 vaccines would limit the economic hit from the Omicron variant. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) gained 0.69%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lankan#Cse#Omicron#Lolc Holdings#Johns Hopkins University
Reuters

Indian shares rise as metals, energy stocks gain

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in metals and energy stocks, with sentiment also aided by global markets pushing ahead on hopes COVID-19 vaccines would limit the economic fallout from the Omicron variant. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.62% at...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia stocks edge higher, Fed stars in central bank extravaganza

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as investors prepared to tiptoe through a minefield of 17 central bank meetings this week and the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus. Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warning of a "tidal wave"...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares jump nearly 2%, return to weekly gains

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended nearly 2% higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session and boosted by rising industrial and financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 1.92% to close at 11,393.48. The index ended higher in four of the five previous sessions, gaining 3.7% for the week and remaining near record levels.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.07% higher to $44.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.17 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $17.43 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 1115.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million. American...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares rise as financial, industrial stocks gain

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended more than 1% higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in financial and industrial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 1.43% to close at 11,178.43. * Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM) were the top boosts...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares retreat as financial, consumer stocks fall

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, after gaining for two straight sessions, weighed down by losses in financial and consumer stocks. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) fell 0.61% to close at 11,021.07. * Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended losses to close more than 1% lower on Thursday, hurt by a fall in financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 1.38% to end at 11,252.3, continuing its decline from record highs hit in the previous session. * Commercial Leasing and...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Rebounding After Powell-Induced Selloff

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Wednesday, rebounding after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell guaranteed a rough end to November with his hawkish turn in Congress on Tuesday. Powell signalled on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may speed up the pace of its bond-buying taper at its meeting later...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

European Shares Regain Ground After Selloff Fuelled by Omicron Variant

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday after their worst selloff in more than a year as investors awaited clues on whether the Omicron variant of coronavirus would hamper economic recoveries and monetary tightening plans by central banks. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.7%, logging its best day in...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Regain Traction Following Friday's Steep Selloff

The major indexes recovered some ground today, following last week's Covid-induced selloff. Wall Street took solace in the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden said lockdowns and travel restrictions won't be considered in an effort to combat the new omicron Covid-19 variant. As a result, the Dow added 236 points, while the S&P 500 finished comfortably in the black as well. Tech stocks walked away as the biggest winner in today's recovery, leading the Nasdaq to score a triple-digit win for the session. Elsewhere, the CBOE Markey Volatility Index (VIX), or Wall Street's "fear gauge," shed some of Friday's gains to lock in its worst single-day percentage loss since March 2020.
STOCKS
Reuters

UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Monday with futures up 0.29%. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Australian rail freight operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ.AX) will team up with global mining firm Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) to explore potential development of hydrogen-powered trains for bulk freight using the miner's hydrogen fuel cell technology.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy