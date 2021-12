The SDLP has launched a plan the party says will address the rising energy costs hitting households across Northern Ireland.The plan would see a cost-of-living taskforce created in the Executive Office, as well as the extension of the winter fuel payment to those currently on Universal Credit SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said many people are “struggling” and accused First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of showing no “interest” in tackling rising costs.“Between the cut to Universal Credit, increasing national insurance contributions, the runaway cost of oil, gas and electricity, people are finding it really difficult to...

