TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Do you spend a lot of time traveling to or in New Jersey? If so, get ready to pay more when passing through tolls. Tolls are going up on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway next year. Drivers will have to pay 3% more on all of the toll roads beginning Jan. 1. The last toll hike was a little more than a year ago in September 2020.

