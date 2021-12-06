Canva

Best public high schools in Alaska

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Alaska using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Skagway School

- School district: Skagway School District

- Enrollment: 140 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Valdez High School

- School district: Valdez City School District

- Enrollment: 183 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Kodiak High School

- School district: Kodiak Island Borough School District

- Enrollment: 624 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Ketchikan High School

- School district: Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District

- Enrollment: 550 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Wrangell High School

- School district: Wrangell Public School District

- Enrollment: 83 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Gustavus School

- School district: Chatham School District

- Enrollment: 64 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. American Charter Academy

- School district: Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District

- Enrollment: 197 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Service High School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 1,521 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Interior Distance Education of Alaska (Idea)

- School district: Galena City School District

- Enrollment: 5,027 (127:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Sand Point School

- School district: Aleutians East Borough School District

- Enrollment: 120 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Unalaska Junior/Senior High School

- School district: Unalaska City School District

- Enrollment: 174 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Tanalian School

- School district: Lake & Peninsula Borough School District

- Enrollment: 59 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Distance Learning/Corresp. Center

- School district: Iditarod Area School District

- Enrollment: 143 (292:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Juneau-Douglas High School

- School district: Juneau Borough School District

- Enrollment: 601 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Polaris K-12 School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 482 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Steller Secondary School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 286 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Dimond High School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 1,504 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Eagle River High School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 852 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Petersburg High School

- School district: Petersburg Borough School District

- Enrollment: 132 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Homer High School

- School district: Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

- Enrollment: 381 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. West Valley High School

- School district: Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

- Enrollment: 983 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Thunder Mountain High School

- School district: Juneau Borough School District

- Enrollment: 662 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. West High School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 1,768 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. South Anchorage High School

- School district: Anchorage School District

- Enrollment: 1,329 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Mat-Su Career & Tech Education High School

- School district: Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District

- Enrollment: 732 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

