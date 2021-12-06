Canva

Best public high schools in Kansas

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Kansas using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Olathe West High School

- School district: Olathe USD 233 school district

- Enrollment: 1,540 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Lawrence High School

- School district: Lawrence Unified School District

- Enrollment: 1,538 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. East High School

- School district: Wichita Public Schools Usd259

- Enrollment: 2,323 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Northeast Magnet High School

- School district: Wichita Public Schools Usd259

- Enrollment: 718 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Maize South High School

- School district: Maize Unified School District

- Enrollment: 1,054 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Silver Lake Junior/Senior High School

- School district: Silver Lake Unified School District

- Enrollment: 337 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Olathe South High School

- School district: Olathe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,007 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. De Soto High School

- School district: Desoto Unified School District

- Enrollment: 990 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Washburn Rural High School

- School district: Auburn Washburn Unified School District

- Enrollment: 1,962 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Olathe East High School

- School district: Olathe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,936 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Sumner Academy of Arts & Science

- School district: Kansas City Kansas Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,088 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Lawrence Free State High School

- School district: Lawrence Unified School District

- Enrollment: 1,793 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Shawnee Mission South High School

- School district: Shawnee Mission School District

- Enrollment: 1,523 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Mill Valley High School

- School district: Desoto Unified School District

- Enrollment: 1,328 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Manhattan High School

- School district: Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District #383

- Enrollment: 1,832 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

- School district: Shawnee Mission School District

- Enrollment: 1,654 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Andover Central High School

- School district: Andover Public Schools

- Enrollment: 875 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Olathe Northwest High School

- School district: Olathe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,883 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Shawnee Mission East High School

- School district: Shawnee Mission School District

- Enrollment: 1,779 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Olathe North High School

- School district: Olathe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,137 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Blue Valley Southwest High School

- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 1,075 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Blue Valley Northwest High School

- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 1,619 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Blue Valley West High School

- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 1,563 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Blue Valley High School

- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 1,582 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Blue Valley North High School

- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 1,483 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

