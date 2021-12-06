ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Best public high schools in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOmoI_0dFC5xRK00
Canva

Best public high schools in Iowa

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Iowa using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Van Meter Junior/Senior High School
- School district: Van Meter Community School District
- Enrollment: 242 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#24. George Washington High School
- School district: Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,347 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#23. Grinnell Community Senior High School
- School district: Grinnell-Newburg Community School District
- Enrollment: 522 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#22. Clear Lake High School
- School district: Clear Lake Community School District
- Enrollment: 409 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#21. South Central Calhoun High School
- School district: South Central Calhoun School District
- Enrollment: 311 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#20. MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- School district: Moc Floyd Valley Community School District
- Enrollment: 434 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#19. Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School
- School district: Williamsburg Community School District
- Enrollment: 551 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#18. Harlan High School
- School district: Harlan Community School District
- Enrollment: 492 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#17. Cedar Falls High School
- School district: Cedar Falls Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,182 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#16. Johnston Senior High School
- School district: Johnston Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,708 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#15. Le Mars High School
- School district: Le Mars Community School District
- Enrollment: 639 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#14. Pella High School
- School district: Pella Community School District
- Enrollment: 706 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#13. Linn-Mar High School
- School district: Linn-Mar Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,226 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Ankeny High School
- School district: Ankeny Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,284 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Decorah High School
- School district: Decorah Community School District
- Enrollment: 602 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Bettendorf High School
- School district: Bettendorf Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,549 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Waukee Senior High School
- School district: Waukee Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,166 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Iowa City High School
- School district: Iowa City Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,566 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. John F. Kennedy High School
- School district: Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,790 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Valley High School
- School district: West Des Moines Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,013 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Ankeny Centennial High School
- School district: Ankeny Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,307 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Gilbert High School
- School district: Gilbert Community School District
- Enrollment: 496 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Ames High School
- School district: Ames Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,383 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. West Senior High School
- School district: Iowa City Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,460 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Pleasant Valley High School
- School district: Pleasant Valley Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,461 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Iowa

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Education
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Williamsburg, IA
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hill

Washington DC reports first cases of omicron variant

Washington D.C.’s health department announced its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Sunday. Officials confirmed that three women and one man in the city contracted the virus in unrelated cases. All four residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, though at least one woman in the group...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#City High#Wellesley College
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy