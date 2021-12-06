Canva

Best public high schools in West Virginia

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in West Virginia using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#15. Hedgesville High School

- School district: Berkeley County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,257 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#14. Musselman High School

- School district: Berkeley County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,654 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#13. Jefferson High School

- School district: Jefferson County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,457 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#12. Williamstown High School

- School district: Wood County Schools

- Enrollment: 603 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#11. Fairmont Senior High School

- School district: Marion County Schools

- Enrollment: 799 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#10. Spring Mills High School

- School district: Berkeley County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,380 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#9. Frankfort High School

- School district: Mineral County Schools

- Enrollment: 488 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#8. Washington High School

- School district: Jefferson County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,309 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#7. Wheeling Park High School

- School district: Ohio County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,529 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#6. Hurricane High School

- School district: Putnam County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,291 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#5. Winfield High School

- School district: Putnam County Schools

- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. George Washington High School

- School district: Kanawha County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,107 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. University High School

- School district: Monongalia County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,310 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. Morgantown High School

- School district: Monongalia County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,851 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Bridgeport High School

- School district: Harrison County Schools

- Enrollment: 833 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

